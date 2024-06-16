This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture IF crosses the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office, earning $173.6 million worldwide.

IF faced strong competition from Inside Out 2 this weekend but still made an impressive showing at the box office.

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are set to deliver new projects like Deadpool & Wolverine and A Quiet Place: Part III.

IF deals with a world filled with imaginary friends, but there's nothing imaginary about the box office milestone John Krasinski's latest project just crossed. The film has finally passed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office this weekend, with an additional $72.6 million from international territories bringing its worldwide total to $173.6 million. IF finally made its way to Japan and China, almost a month after making its debut in theaters across the United States.

When it comes to other international territories, IF continues to perform steadily in France and Germany. However, in markets such as Australia and Mexico, the numbers have begun to decline as Inside Out 2 gains the attention of IF's target audience. The film directed by John Krasinski made its debut at the domestic box office with $33.7 million back in May, and the audience's evident support for it over the past couple of weeks has allowed it to become only the seventh release to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office this year.

IF introduces Bea (Cailey Fleming), a young girl capable of seeing imaginary friends around her. Just when the situation is about to become particularly overwhelming, Bea crosses paths with Cal (Ryan Reynolds), a man who explains that he spends his time helping the imaginary friends find new children after their original companions grow up and forget them. The adventure takes place during a complicated moment in Bea's life, with her father (played by John Krasinski) going through a tough medical treatment.

What's Next for the Duo Behind 'IF'?

Close

IF might not have been the box office hit Paramount Pictures expected it to be, but the duo behind it are gearing up to deliver new stories that could make waves with their ticket sales once they're released. Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in Deadpool and Wolverine, the sequel that will allow him to step into the shoes of the ruthless mercenary. And John Krasinski is working hard on the development of A Quiet Place: Part III. The new story will see the franchise returning to the Abbott family, after this summer's A Quiet Place: Day One dives deep into how the horrifying creatures that are guided by sound arrive on Earth in the first place.

IF is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

BUY TICKETS ON FANDANGO