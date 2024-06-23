The Big Picture IF continues to exceed box office expectations worldwide, earning $181 million.

IF faces strong competition from Inside Out 2.

Ryan Reynolds will transition from the family-friendly IF to the MCU's first R-rated movie Deadpool & Wolverine later this summer.

More than a month after premiering on the big screen, IF continues to improve its worldwide box office total. The movie, directed by John Krasinski, about a girl capable of seeing imaginary friends all around her, has now earned $181 million globally, with $106 million out of that total coming from the domestic box office alone. When it comes to the international markets, the project has earned $74.7 million, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany still showing plenty of love for the creative adventure. Just in the United Kingdom alone, IF has earned $14.9 million. The film only recently opened in Japan, where it has already earned $654,000.

IF follows the story of Bea (Cailey Fleming), a young girl going through a tough time as her father (Krasinksi) suffers from a delicate medical condition. But everything changes once she realizes she can see other people's imaginary friends running around. While she doesn't understand what she is supposed to do to help them at first, Cal (Ryan Reynolds) appears to clarify the situation. The duo goes on a quest to reunite abandoned imaginary friends with the people who have forgotten them, in an emotional adventure that entertains the whole family.

With a reported budget of $110 million, IF isn't exactly a blockbuster, but with the combined star power of Krasinski and Reynolds, it has earned a respectable haul. Paramount previously collaborated with Krasinski on A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Part II. Set in a world where monstrous aliens destroy anything tha makes noise, both A Quiet Place movies turned out to be major hits, with a spin-off titled A Quiet Place: Day One about to hit the big screen. With IF surpassing its budget, Paramount has plenty of reasons to continue its working relationship with Krasinski.

What's Next for Ryan Reynolds?

There's no denying that Reynolds stole the show with his performance as Cal, the mysterious man who suddenly appeared to help Bea with her problems. But the actor is about to return to theaters with one of the most exciting projects of his career. Deadpool & Wolverine will allow Reynolds to once again step into the shoes of the unpredictable vigilante, in an adventure that will feature the return of Hugh Jackman to the role of Wolverine. Later this summer, the performer will go from the family-friendly fun of IF to the first-ever R-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe theatrical release.

IF is still playing in theaters. Grab your tickets below.

