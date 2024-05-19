The Big Picture

  • IF, John Krasinski's latest film, had a modest global debut with a $55 million haul.
  • Reviews have been mixed, but IF earned an A CinemaScore and a positive audience score, which bodes well for its future.
Writer-director-star John Krasinski hit theaters IF this weekend, his PG-rated follow-up to the thrilling A Quiet Place blockbusters. Paramount will have to wait a little while longer for its investment to bear fruit. Aimed squarely at family audiences, IF had a modest debut at the global box office, despite having been given a rather expansive day-and-date roll-out by the studio. The movie reportedly cost over $100 million to produce and will hope for family audiences to keep showing up throughout the summer.

With $35 million domestically and another $20 million from 58 overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at $55 million. IF stars Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds, alongside newcomer Cailey Fleming and a star-studded cast of voice performers. On a brighter note, the live-action animated film managed to out-perform Reynolds’ Free Guy, which grossed $28 million in its domestic debut, albeit at the peak of the pandemic in 2021. Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy legged it past the $120 million mark domestically and concluded its global run with over $320 million.

Family films tend to have long legs at the box office, and a 3x multiple isn’t unheard of. IF currently sits at a “rotten” 49% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime writing in his review that the movie “essentially feels like the equivalent of receiving a warm hug while crying.” IF also earned an A CinemaScore from opening day crowds and has an 87% audience score on RT, which should both bode well for its future.

'IF' Will Likely Benefit From Word-of-Mouth In the Coming Weeks

Krasinski is coming off the giant success of his A Quiet Place movies, which grossed a combined total of nearly $650 million worldwide in addition to attracting glowing reviews. Released in 2018, A Quiet Place grossed over $340 million against a reported budget of $17 million. A Quiet Place: Part II was significantly delayed by the pandemic, after being set for release in March 2020. It eventually debuted in May 2021, grossing nearly $300 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $55 million. While horror remains a popular genre, PG-rated live-action tent-poles aren’t as common as they used to be; the most recent PG hits are either entirely animated or live-action remakes of animated hits.

IF follows the adventures of a young girl and her neighbor, who are both able to interact with their imaginary friends. Also featuring the voices of Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Awkwafina, Emily Blunt, George Clooney, Matt Damon, and others, the movie is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

IF 2024 Film Poster
IF (2024)

A young girl who goes through a difficult experience begins to see everyone's imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up.

Release Date
May 17, 2024
Director
John Krasinski
Cast
Ryan Reynolds , John Krasinski , Cailey Fleming , Steve Carell , Phoebe Waller-Bridge , Louis Gossett Jr.

