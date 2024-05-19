The Big Picture IF, John Krasinski's latest film, had a modest global debut with a $55 million haul.

Reviews have been mixed, but IF earned an A CinemaScore and a positive audience score, which bodes well for its future.

IF stars Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Flemming. Get your tickets now!

Writer-director-star John Krasinski hit theaters IF this weekend, his PG-rated follow-up to the thrilling A Quiet Place blockbusters. Paramount will have to wait a little while longer for its investment to bear fruit. Aimed squarely at family audiences, IF had a modest debut at the global box office, despite having been given a rather expansive day-and-date roll-out by the studio. The movie reportedly cost over $100 million to produce and will hope for family audiences to keep showing up throughout the summer.

With $35 million domestically and another $20 million from 58 overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at $55 million. IF stars Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds, alongside newcomer Cailey Fleming and a star-studded cast of voice performers. On a brighter note, the live-action animated film managed to out-perform Reynolds’ Free Guy, which grossed $28 million in its domestic debut, albeit at the peak of the pandemic in 2021. Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy legged it past the $120 million mark domestically and concluded its global run with over $320 million.

Family films tend to have long legs at the box office, and a 3x multiple isn’t unheard of. IF currently sits at a “rotten” 49% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime writing in his review that the movie “essentially feels like the equivalent of receiving a warm hug while crying.” IF also earned an A CinemaScore from opening day crowds and has an 87% audience score on RT, which should both bode well for its future.

'IF' Will Likely Benefit From Word-of-Mouth In the Coming Weeks

Close

Krasinski is coming off the giant success of his A Quiet Place movies, which grossed a combined total of nearly $650 million worldwide in addition to attracting glowing reviews. Released in 2018, A Quiet Place grossed over $340 million against a reported budget of $17 million. A Quiet Place: Part II was significantly delayed by the pandemic, after being set for release in March 2020. It eventually debuted in May 2021, grossing nearly $300 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $55 million. While horror remains a popular genre, PG-rated live-action tent-poles aren’t as common as they used to be; the most recent PG hits are either entirely animated or live-action remakes of animated hits.

IF follows the adventures of a young girl and her neighbor, who are both able to interact with their imaginary friends. Also featuring the voices of Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Awkwafina, Emily Blunt, George Clooney, Matt Damon, and others, the movie is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets