If you thought the voice cast of John Krasinski’s upcoming animated movie If was amazing enough, you’re bound to get shocked with today’s announcement. During today’s panel at CinemaCon, the filmmaker and The Office alum shared an exclusive first look at the movie with audiences and revealed additional names of voice actors who are also featured in the story – which he also pens.

Krasinski announced that the voice cast of If also features Matt Damon (Air), Jon Stewart (The Problem with Jon Stewart), Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise), Maya Rudolph (Loot), Sam Rockwell (See How They Run), Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book), Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under), Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings), and Vince Vaughn (Curb Your Enthusiasm). The announcement elevates Krasinski’s partnership with his wife Emily Blunt with one more title, suggesting that they bounce ideas off each other in every project.

The If Voice Cast Was Already Enormous

All of them join the already star-studded cast that was previously announced for If: Krasinski himself, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 3), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen), Alan Kim (Minari) and Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead). We're yet to know if the movie will be a mix of live-action with animated bits or 100% animated, but the filmmaker's post celebrating the beginning of filming suggests that the movie will have at least some real-life elements.

Details from the plot of If are still kept under wraps. All we know at this point is that the project is a family film. Considering that Krasinski managed to shake up the horror-film world when he debuted A Quiet Place, it’s possible that he’s come up with something entirely new for the family film genre —or he just had a really good story to tell and wanted to tell it himself. Either way, we’ll have to wait one more year to find out.

Krasinski Is Everywhere These Days

Despite becoming a prolific talent behind the camera, Krasinski hasn’t stepped away from his acting roots. He was recently in Season 3 of the Prime Video action series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and lent his voice to none other than Superman in the 2022 animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. It’s also possible that the actor/director has secured a spot for him in the MCU: He starred as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, since that iteration of the leader of the Fantastic Four was from another dimension, there’s a chance he won’t return to play the same character in the upcoming 2025 movie. But as we’ve learned something, the MCU drops no one, and we could very well see Krasinski’s Dr. Fantastic again.

If is slated to premiere in theaters on May 24, 2024. Check out the interview we did with Krasinski a few years ago: