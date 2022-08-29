Writer, director and actor John Krasinski's next project strays from his critically acclaimed horror saga A Quiet Place, opting instead for a light-hearted and family-friendly feature titled IF (previously under the title Imaginary Friends). When Collider first reported on the film's announcement, Krasinski was building a cast of A-list comedians and actors, including his first reunion with The Office co-star Steve Carell. According to Deadline, Saturday Night Live alum and fan-favorite Bobby Moynihan is now joining this stacked cast, as well!

Moynihan is no small name when it comes to comedy, and the actor, writer, and producer has been in the game since the very late '90s before making his comedic break with SNL in 2008. With his deadpan deliveries and wide, all-knowing eyes Moynihan rose in the ranks with the live late-night comedy show for nearly a decade. The actor won fans over with his personations of figures like former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, the beloved Guy Fieri and Jersey Shore's Snooki (Nicole Polizzi), as well as original characters such as the ranting Drunk Uncle. Moynihan has done a number of voice-acting roles that include Mel in The Secret Life of Pets, Panda in We Bare Bears and Sam in Fox's sitcom Bob's Burgers. Prior to his role in IF, his next feature film will be Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix original Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story alongside Melissa McCarthy and James Marsden.

Though their characters have yet to be revealed, Moynihan and Carell are joining a stellar cast of comedians for Krasinski's project. Those already onboard include Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds; Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Fiona Shaw who played Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise; Watchmen's Louis Gossett Jr. and the film's younger cast Minari's Alan Kim and The Walking Dead's Cailey Fleming.

RELATED: Watch: John Krasinski Breaks Down How They Shot the Opening Scene of 'A Quiet Place Part 2' in Exclusive Clip

In its pre-production phase, there aren't many disclosed details regarding IF's plot line or main characters, but we do know that it's an original screenplay written by Krasinski. The movie is said to be "based on an original idea of Krasinski’s about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination." Following the success of the actor's foray into the horror genre, fans from his days on NBC's mockumentary The Office - where he directed a few episodes - will get a whole new side of Krasinski's talents with IF, in a more heartfelt comedy. Since his breakout with the NBC comedy, Krasinski has dipped into many areas of production, including directing and producing, and has snagged a number of varying roles in projects like Prime Video's original series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, a dream cast favorite as Reed Richards in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and as Superman in DC League of Super-Pets.

Under his company Sunday Night, Krasinski will also produce the film with Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form, and Reynolds under his own production company Maximum Effort (Deadpool franchise). If is set for a theatrical release on November 17, 2023. You can check out one of Moynihan's SNL skits as Drunk Uncle below: