For a long time, John Krasinski was known for his role as the sharp but sweet (though some disagree) Jim Halpert on The Office. He finally moved beyond this persona with his behind-the-camera work on the hit franchise A Quiet Place. Going from the writer/director of a hit apocalyptic horror film to creating this summer’s family fun comedy might not have been what fans expected from Krasinski, but they are sure happy about it nonetheless.

IF follows a young girl who, after a traumatic experience, can suddenly see imaginary friends (colloquially referred to as IFs). These eccentric IFs have been abandoned as their real friends have grown up and forgotten about them. Aided by the help of her adult neighbor who also has the ability to see IFs, they set off on an adventure to reunite these forgotten IFs with their former kids who are now adults. From our live-action heroes to the voices of our many IFs, John Krasinski's superstar appeal has led many high-profile names to be attached to the film. Here is all you need to know about the cast and characters of IF.

Ryan Reynolds

Cal

Close

Ryan Reynolds plays Cal, one of our live-action protagonists who helps Bea on her journey to reunite the IFs with their former friends. He is a rare adult who actually can see IFs. He is the one who introduces Bea to the IFs and explains that these imaginary friends are indeed very real. These creatures have been his secret for a long time, but now that he has partnered with Bea, a whole new world of possibility has opened up for Cal because she has one thing he doesn’t. She is a kid.

Action star, sports team owner, businessman, family man - what can’t Ryan Reynolds do? His successful 30-year career began where many do, in a teen high school drama. He worked on numerous TV shows and movies, tackling all genres until he reached the character he was born to play. His work as Deadpool has garnered critical acclaim as well as a cult following, and the franchise isn’t done yet. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to arrive in theaters this summer with the pair making their wacky entrance into the MCU.

Cailey Fleming

Bea

Close

Bea is an intelligent and driven child who has been going through a difficult time in life. One day, she gains the ability to see these weird and wonderful creatures who call themselves the IFs. Despite their friendliness towards her, she isn’t entirely on board with this whole suddenly being able to see imaginary friends thing. That is until she discovers her neighbor, Cal, can see these IFs too. With his expertise being the IFs and her expertise being, well, just being a kid, they team up to find these IFs some human friends.

At just 17 years old, Cailey Fleming’s resume already has some huge credits. Her breakout role as young Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens launched a career in many TV shows and movies. She reprised the role for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, then made her MCU debut in an episode of Loki. Her biggest success came with her role as Judith Grimes in The Walking Dead, followed by an appearance in the spinoff series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

John Krasinski

Bea's Dad/Marshmallow

Close

Renaissance man John Krasinski might be the driving force behind the camera, but he will also be featured on screen as Bea's dad and the voice of Marshmallow. He began his career as an actor, finding success on various TV shows before being cast in the hit comedy The Office. Venturing beyond his on-screen appeal, he made his directorial debut in 2009 with the film Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, based on the short story collection written by David Foster Wallace. He honed his comedy chops directing a few episodes of The Office, then made a drastic genre shift as the writer and director of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. He is now venturing into the land of family entertainment, proving that he is a man of many talents, as well as a man of many genres.

Fiona Shaw

Grandmother

Fiona Shaw will take on the role of Bea's Grandmother in the film. We don't know much about her character, but we might assume that she is Bea's grandmother. Fiona Shaw is best known for her role as the uptight Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter films. However, her career spans far beyond this infamous role, with recent appearances in fan-favorite shows like Killing Eve, Fleabag, and Andor.

Alan Kim

Benjamin

Image via Paramount Pictures

While we don't yet know much about Alan Kim's character, Benjamin, we imagine he will be one of the children potentially paired up with an IF.

Best known for his acclaimed role as David in Minari, at 12 years old, Alan is no stranger to the world of voice-over. His comedy chops have been proven through his work in Theatre Camp and, in his role as young Wally in Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. He has voiced characters in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, and Monsters at Work.

Steve Carell

Blue

Close

Blue is a giant purple croissant-loving creature (it turns out the kid who named him was colorblind). Despite his towering stature, he is the sweetest friend who is truly a teddy bear at heart. He is the first IF whom Bea meets, and he is so excited to tell her all about the IFs. However, he then breaks down crying as he explains that the imaginary friends are trying to find new kids to befriend or else they will disappear. Alongside Bea and Cal, he will work to make sure all IFs have the friends they deserve.

Blue is voiced by veteran actor Steve Carell. It's a mini The Office reunion for Carell and Krasinski, who worked together for years on the hit show. He is used to being the star of the screen, starring in comedies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Crazy Stupid Love, and Date Night; and dramas like The Big Short, Beautiful Boy, and Foxcatcher, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. But he is no stranger to the voiceover booth either. He led the hit animated franchise Despicable Me as the voice of Gru, a role he will reprise again in the upcoming summer release of Despicable Me 4.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Blossom