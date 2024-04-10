The Big Picture John Krasinski's upcoming film IF introduces forgotten imaginary friends, who just might not be entirely imaginary.

The movie follows a little girl named Bea and The Man Upstairs (Ryan Reynolds) on a quest to save the IFs from being abandoned forever.

IF is described as a heart-warming, family film that taps into the nostalgia of childhood dreams and ambitions.

John Krasinski's latest film venture, IF, will soon hit cinemas on May 14, 2024. Ahead of the upcoming film's release, Paramount Pictures has yet again heightened the anticipation for the Ryan Reynolds-led feature, this time with all-new posters introducing all the forgotten IFs, including the giant purple furry creature named Blue (voiced by Steve Carell) and a humanoid ladybug named Blossom (voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), "who likes to spill the tea."

Krasinki, who first rose to prominence during the nine-season run of The Office on NBC, unleashes his creativity with IF, a film billed as a "heart-warming, all-family" feature. The upcoming live-action animated fantasy movie will introduce humans — Cailey Fleming and Reynolds — who both have a special ability to see imaginary friends, all of whom appear to have vanished from memory as soon as their kids begin to grow up. As soon as Fleming's Bea realizes she has the power to see forgotten imaginary friends, she will team up with The Man Upstairs (Reynolds) to help save the IFs from being abandoned forever.

Although Krasinski initially created IF for his kids, who he believes are not yet allowed to see A Quiet Place (a post-apocalyptic horror he also directed), the forthcoming film — according to him — is also for grown-ups who are still kids at heart. He explained:

"For me, it was just about what if we could tell a story about these time capsules? Imaginary friends are adorable and all those things, but they’re also time capsules of your hopes, dreams, and ambitions when you were the most fertile of a brain, and it never goes away. I think we’re told that we’re adults instead of what if you realize that you never stopped being a kid."

Who Else Stars in ‘IF'?

An abbreviation for "imaginary friends," IF will center on a young girl named Bea who seems to be the IFs last hope to avoid being forgotten forever. The newly released character posters, which you can see above, introduce not only The Man Upstairs and Bea but also all the IFs on the quest to be remembered by the kids they used to help.

Joining Blue and Blossom are the adorable bear named Lewis (voiced by Louis Gossett Jr.), the fabulous unicorn voiced by Emily Blunt, a different kind of rescue dog who goes by the name SDog (voiced by Sam Rockwell), Matt Damon's late bloomer flower, and Matthew Rhys's ghost. The rest of the IFs are Cosmo (Christopher Meloni), Ally (Maya Rudolph), "a total thirst trap" ice water voiced by Bradley Cooper, and a magician mouse voiced by Sebastian Maniscalco.

IF hits theaters on May 17, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

