Ever since the success of A Quiet Place and its sequel, fans have been excited to see the next film directed by John Krasinski. Now, we are all one step closer as production has begun on his next film, IF. Krasinski made the announcement in a post on his Instagram.

The family-friendly IF will be a step in a new direction for Krasinski as a director, whose past two films have been in the horror genre. Details on the film’s plot have been kept under wraps. However, it has been reported that "based on an original idea of Krasinski’s about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination." It is also said to be rooted in the fantasy and comedy genres.

Sadly, Krasinski’s post does not give a lot of information on the secretive movie. The post is a picture of the film’s slate, which seems to be sitting on a picnic table in a park on a sunny day. The caption also provides no clues as it simply reads “Beautiful day to kickoff a movie! #IF”. However, the picture does reveal one interesting detail. It seemingly reveals that two-time Academy Award-winning cinematographer Janusz Kamiński will be working on the film, as the slate credits him as the director of photography. Kamiński is the go-to cinematographer for Steven Spielberg, most recently working together on West Side Story.

Image via FX

IF will be the fifth feature film directed by Krasinski, and his fifth time writing a film. While most audiences know Krasinski for starring in the hit workplace comedy The Office for nine seasons, he has recently made a name for himself as a director. He gained a lot of acclaim for directing recent horror films A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. He also directed the romantic comedy The Hollars which was written by Jim Strouse, and the comedy Brief Interviews with Hideous Men as well as several episodes of The Office. Krasinki has mostly written the films he directed, writing both A Quiet Place movies and Brief Interviews with Hideous Men. But, he also wrote the Matt Damon drama Promised Land.

IF features a cast of Steve Carell, Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Bobby Moynihan, Fiona Shaw, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, and Cailey Fleming. Krasinski will be producing the film with Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form through his production company Sunday Night. Additionally, Reynolds will also serve as a producer on the film through his production company, Maximum Effort. Executive producers on the film will include George Dewey and Alexa Zinz Ginsburg.

IF is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024. Check out Krasinski’s announcement post below and stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.