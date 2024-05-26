The Big Picture Dream big and dare to dream with IF, a family-friendly movie that is building success at the box office.

Starring John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds, IF follows a young girl with a special ability to see abandoned imaginary friends.

Despite mixed reviews, the film has strong audience reactions, an A Cinema Score from opening weekend audiences.

The ability to dream wild and big is one of the human features that propels us to attain greatness, birthing reality from an imagined, fantastical plane of existence. John Krasinski's (A Quiet Place) family-friendly movie, IF, asks parents and kids alike to dare to dream, and some of those dreams are coming into the real world. Having enjoyed a modest debut last week, grossing $35 million at the domestic box office and a cumulative total of $55 million, the live-action/animated fantasy film is building on that success this Memorial Day weekend. The film crossed the $100 million dollar mark over the holiday weekend, with a total gross of $103.6 million at the global box office.

It is a significant milestone for the Ryan Reynolds-led (Deadpool & Wolverine) film, as it seeks to draw families into its imaginary world as the summer progresses. IF added an estimated $21.1 million from domestic theaters, and an estimated $11.3 million from international locations to boost its worldwide total. Some of IF's biggest international earning locations in its second weekend include Mexico, grossing $2 million, down just 21% from the opening weekend. The United Kingdom and Australia delivered $1.6 million and $1.2 million earnings respectively, down 30% and 28% from the opening weekend, respectively.

Starring Krasinski and Reynolds, alongside newcomer Cailey Fleming, IF reportedly cost over $100 million to produce. Given that family-friendly films tend to have a pull at the box office, Paramount Pictures will be hoping for long legs. However, the film is faced with a bit of adversity going forward as it has a 49% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. That is, however, negated with IF receiving an A CinemaScore in its opening weekend.

Who Else Stars in 'IF'?

IF stands for ‘Imaginary Friends’ and the film follows a young girl who is gifted with the ability to see everyone's imaginary friends. Her encounter with her neighbor, The Man Upstairs, who possesses the same ability, sees the pair joining forces to save these creatures from extinction. IF is an adorable watch, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime writing in his review that the film “essentially feels like the equivalent of receiving a warm hug while crying.”

IF casts Fleming as Bea, Reynolds as The Man Upstairs, Fiona Shaw as Bea's Grandmother, Alan Kim as Benjamin, Liza Colón-Zayas and Bobby Moynihan. The voice cast includes Steve Carell as Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom, Louis Gossett Jr. as a bear, Emily Blunt as a unicorn, Matt Damon as a flower, Maya Rudolph as Ally, Jon Stewart as a robot, and Sam Rockwell as SDog. The movie also features the voices of Awkwafina and George Clooney.

IF is now playing in theaters, grab your tickets below. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

