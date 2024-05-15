The Big Picture IF is on track to reach $40 million in North American theaters alone, a feat for an original film without pre-existing IP.

Critical reception for IF has been positive, praising its emotional depth and originality, despite some comedic shortcomings.

The star-studded ensemble, led by Ryan Reynolds, brings life to a heartwarming story of loss and the power of imagination.

As per a report from Deadline, John Krasinski's latest directorial venture, IF, is set to hit the $40 million mark from around 4,000 North American theaters alone, with this figure not counting for international sales. Given that IF is not based on any pre-existing IP, these figures look quite impressive in a Box Office climate that less-than-favors movies of this nature.

The film has already debuted overseas in both France and Belgium, so far earning $3.7 million. With many more countries set to show the film in the coming days, the project's $110 million budget looks achievable, although there is still some way to go yet based on these projections, with success globally key to earning back its impressive budget.

'IF' Has So Far Earned a Warm Response Based on Critical Reception

Close

If early reception to the movie, which stands for Imaginary Friends, is anything to go by, then the Ryan Reynold's-led film is not going to demand any awards, although it will make for fun family viewing that is set to touch hearts. Ross Bonaime of Collider had this to say about the production in his official review:

"While IF might not be as funny as one would expect, and it’s a little uneven in places, the emotions and ideas that he’s presenting throughout rise to the top, sanding off any of the film’s rough edges. Especially when the film gets going in its tremendous third act, complete with a moving surprise that reconfigures the entire film, IF becomes a magnificently emotional experience, cathartic and enchanting in equal measure, and just the type of original idea we need more of on this scale at the movies."

The movie features an impressive central ensemble fronted by Reynolds (Deadpool), with the likes of Krasinski (The Office), Cailey Fleming (The Force Awakens), Steve Carell (Despicable Me), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting), Maya Rudolph (Loot), Emily Blunt (The Fall Guy), and the late great Louis Gossett Jr. (Enemy Mine) also appearing. A tender story of loss, love, and the importance of finding your voice, the film looks to tackle both mature themes and family-friendly concepts in a tale that looks fit for all ages. The official synopsis for the film reads:

"After discovering she can see everyone's imaginary friends, a girl embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids."

Your browser does not support the video tag.

IF officially launches in US theaters on May 17, with the trailer available to watch above. Check out the link below to check out showtimes and grab your tickets.

Showtimes and Tickets