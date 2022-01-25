The cast is stacking up for IF, triple threat John Krasinski's next project from Paramount Pictures. The latest announcement may delight fans of The Office, as the director revealed on Instagram that Steve Carell (Space Force, The Morning Show) has joined the project. Krasinski is set to star in the project as well, so this will be the first time the pair has shared the screen since their days at Dunder Mifflin. Other new additions to IF include Alan Kim (Minari), Cailey Fleming (Star Wars, The Walking Dead), and Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen), who join previously announced stars Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, Deadpool), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve).

Very little is known about IF so far, though it is expected to have a significantly lighter tone than Krasinski's A Quiet Place franchise, leaning into the fantasy and comedy genres. Another original idea of Krasinski's, IF centers around a child seeking to rediscover their imagination. It's likely that Kim or Fleming will play the child in question, and while they're both young, they've each shown impressive skill in their previous projects. Krasinski's work often highlights the power of young talent in a really captivating way, and IF looks to be no exception. According to THR, the film was previously titled Imaginary Friends, but it's now been shortened to IF — this title allows for all the possibilities associated with the word "if" and the double entendre of simply abbreviating the original title.

Krasinski will serve as writer, director, and producer in addition to appearing in the film. His production company, Sunday Night, will produce the film, with Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form alongside Reynolds and his production company Maximum Effort. George Dewey will serve as executive producer for IF.

Krasinski and Carell are not the only two stars reuniting for this project. This will also mark Shaw and Waller-Bridge's first collaboration since season one of Killing Eve. Krasinski has been pretty heavily entrenched in the horror genre for the past several years with A Quiet Place and its sequel, which was released in May 2021 after having been pushed back for over a year due to the pandemic. It should be fun to see Krasinski return to his comedy roots after making such an impression on genre fiction. With A Quiet Place being such a unique concept, Krasinski has proven that his imagination is a fascinating place and whatever he has in store for IF is likely to be just as captivating.

IF will be released late next year on November 17, 2023.

