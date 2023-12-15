Since appearing in the successful nine-season run of The Office, John Krasinski has worked hard to diversify his portfolio with strong lead roles in projects like Michael Bay's gritty war film 13 Hours and his titular role in Prime Video's hit Jack Ryan series, but his most impressive feat has been his pivot into a directing career. Krasinki had previously directed the comedy-drama film The Hollars and adapted David Foster Wallace's Brief Interviews With Hideous Men for the big screen, but it was 2018's breakout hit A Quiet Place that shot him straight into the upper echelon of directors working in Hollywood today. The unprecedented success of the sci-fi horror film, starring Krasinki's wife, Emily Blunt, has already spawned a sequel, with multiple spin-offs in development, and led to a first-look deal for Krasinki with Paramount. IF, or Imaginary Friends as it was first titled, will see John Krasinski team up with Ryan Reynolds as they both star and produce the film, with Krasinski once again writing and directing.

The family fantasy comedy has conjured up an ensemble cast completely filled to the brim, from Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Steve Carrell, and along with its intriguing original concept, has turned into a sought-after package that ultimately landed at Paramount, who will no doubt be seeking to repeat their success with Krasinski after the Quiet Place films. Here is everything we know so far about IF.

What Is IF About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Details about the plot of IF have been kept close to the vest as no official synopsis has been released for the film yet, with only vague details revealed. We know the film follows a young girl played by Cailey Fleming, who goes through some traumatic experiences and develops a unique superpower that allows her to see other people's imaginary friends who have been left behind after their real-world friends grew up and moved on. Ryan Reynolds plays an accomplice to the young girl, as the two strike an unlikely friendship and try to figure out what to do with her powers. Reynolds has described the movie as a "live-action Pixar film" that he and John Krasinski have been working on for years, and here's what the director had to say about the film at CinemaCon:

“Imaginary friends are not just these adorable creations, they are time capsules for our hopes, dreams, ambitions. I wanted people to leave this movie believing in something bigger and believing in something beautiful. It’s very real, and it’s very possible."

Watch the Trailer for IF

The first look at IF was released online on December 14, 2023. The teaser trailer quite a lengthy look at the film, coming with a shocking two minutes of footage.

When Will IF Come Out?

Image Via Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

IF was originally set to release on November 17, 2023, but it has since been delayed due to scheduling conflicts and a hectic production. The film is currently slated to open on May 24, 2024, which is shaping up to be a crazy weekend at the movies unless any of the studios budge, as Warner Brothers' Mad Max prequel Furiosa starring Anya Taylor Joy, Sony's animated Garfield movie with Chris Pratt, and Disney's Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes starring Freya Allan are all set to release on the same weekend.

Where Can You Watch IF?

Image via Paramount Pictures

With a stellar ensemble cast and big-name talent in front and behind the camera, IF is a rare high-profile original studio comedy in the current movie-going landscape that is set to have a wide theatrical release. Both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II were huge successes for Paramount, the latter being one of the first movies to bring people back to the theaters after the global pandemic. While the movie's theatrical window is currently unknown, the film is eventually expected to be available to stream on Paramount+ at some point in 2024.

Who's In the Cast of IF?

Close

The casting directors of IF have pulled off an epic line-up featuring some of the most exciting names working today, which even John Krasinski has acknowledged, "This cast is insane. I know for a fact that I will never get a better cast." Ryan Reynolds features in a prominent role in the film, along with Cailey Fleming, who plays the young protagonist, and it will be Reynolds' second big summer movie in 2024 as his much-anticipated sequel Deadpool 3, with Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine, opens just a few weeks prior. John Krasinski also stars in IF, and he'll be reuniting on-screen with his The Office co-star Steve Carrell. The film's expansive cast also includes other notable names like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan S. Kim, and Bobby Moynihan in currently undisclosed roles. IF also has a stacked voice cast of A-list stars like Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Richard Jenkins, Christopher Meloni, Awkwafina, and Vince Vaughn. It is currently unknown what the nature or extent of these voice roles will be. There are expected to be animated characters in the film but with a concept like imaginary friends and such an impressive cast the possibilities seem endless.

Who's Making IF?

Image via Paramount Pictures

John Krasinski will be directing the film from a script he wrote, and he will also be producing the film through his production company, Sunday Night Productions. Ryan Reynolds will also be producing the film through his company Maximum Effort and their overall deal with Paramount. Alison Seeger and Andrew Form also serve as producers on the film, along with George Dewey, Alexa Zinz Ginsberg, and John J. Kelly as executive producers.

Where and When Did IF Film?

John Krasinki announced the commencement of principal photography through his Instagram on August 31, 2022, and revealed that cinematographer Janusz Kamiński, known for his extensive work with Steven Spielberg, is the director of photography for the film. Principal photography took place in New York and wrapped in early May before the dual WGA/SAG strike shut down all productions.