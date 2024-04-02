The Big Picture IF is a unique blend of live-action and animation that brings imaginary friends to life.

The film's concept of imaginary friends abandoned by kids is a time capsule of hopes and dreams, according to writer and director John Krasinski.

Krasinski's passion project brings together a star-studded voice cast for a whimsical and heartwarming fantasy comedy.

John Krasinski’s live-action/animated fantasy film IF is slowly rolling out more marketing material as its May release date nears. The film starring Ryan Reynolds looks to brilliantly fuse live-action and animation to make a flick that feels like Pixar on acid with its character designs, colors, and themes. After meeting several imaginary friends in the initial trailer, we now have a new poster that’s full of these compelling characters.

The poster features Reynolds and young co-star Cailey Fleming crossing the street along with their "imaginary friends" including a giant purple furry creature, a humanoid ladybug, a flower, a noir-hero kind of figure, and more. The character designs are adorable and look right out of Krasinski’s wild and wonderful imagination.

What Is ‘IF’ About?

Image via Paramount

IF is an abbreviation for "imaginary friends" as the movie deals with these imaginary beings abandoned by the kids they helped. When a young girl, Bea, starts seeing the IFs after a traumatic experience, she decides to help them with the help of her neighbor, The Man Upstairs, who can also see them. Elaborating on the concept, Krasinski previously revealed:

“Imaginary friends are not just these adorable creations, they are time capsules for our hopes, dreams, ambitions. I wanted people to leave this movie believing in something bigger and believing in something beautiful. It’s very real, and it’s very possible."

The movie marks Krasinski’s fifth feature film and the first in the fantasy comedy subgenre. He directs from his own script as the film is his passion project. The first trailer of the feature gave us a quite lengthy look at these imaginative beings and the world they inhabit. The humor and the elaborate gags will be a highlight of this film for sure. Previously released posters further gave fans a good idea about the tone and mood of the film, establishing it to be a four-quadrant watch.

The movie casts Fleming as Bea, Reynolds as The Man Upstairs, Fiona Shaw as Bea's Grandmother, Alan Kim as Benjamin, Liza Colón-Zayas and Bobby Moynihan. The voice cast includes Steve Carell as Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom, Louis Gossett Jr. as a bear, Emily Blunt as a unicorn, Matt Damon as a flower, Maya Rudolph as Ally, Jon Stewart as a robot, and Sam Rockwell as SDog, among others.

IF will hit theatres on May 17. You can check out the new poster and learn more about these characters with our guide above.

