The Big Picture IF is a fantasy adventure film meant for the whole family, set to be released in May 2024.

Ryan Reynolds stars in it and shared the first poster on social media.

The movie follows a young girl with the ability to see abandoned imaginary friends. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carrell, and Matt Damon lend their voices to these colorful creatures.

Alongside Reynolds, John Krasinski wrote, directed, and stars in IF. The film's human cast includes Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and Alan Kim. The trailer will be released soon.

The first poster for IF has been released, teasing a fantasy adventure meant to be enjoyed by the entire family on the big screen. Ryan Reynolds, who will star in the upcoming film, shared the poster through his social media accounts, giving audiences their first look at one of the creatures featured in the tale. While the Free Guy star shared the poster online, the main creative force behind the movie is John Krasinski, who wrote, directed and also stars in the lighthearted story about a girl's potential to save the world. And to do it, she'll have to make people reunite with their imaginary friends.

The premise of IF follows a young girl who has the ability to see imaginary friends who have been abandoned by the kids they helped over the years, with the creatures sad about the fact that they're alone. The imaginary friends have some severe star power behind them, as they'll be voiced by Phoebe Waller- Bridge, Steve Carrell and Matt Damon, alongside other celebrities ready to leave their mark on the upcoming family movie. But these imaginary creatures will need all the help they can get from the human characters of the film, setting the stage for the adventure to come.

When Reynolds and Krasinski's characters are introduced in the story about a girl trying to save friendly creatures no one can see, they won't be alone, with Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw and Alan Kim also being a part of the human cast of the movie. While providing help to the imaginary friends who need it might sound like a logical path to follow, the group will be confronted with unpredictable adversities along the way, bringing a sense of urgency to the characters of IF. Hopefully, the imaginary creatures can be assisted in time, or they could remain abandoned forever.

Who Voices the Imaginary Friends of 'IF'?

As if the inclusion of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carrell and Mark Wahlberg as voices for the imaginary friends of IF wasn't enough, the team behind the movie also managed to recruit Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph and Vince Vaughn, as the colorful characters no one else can see are in risk of being forgotten permanently. The first trailer for IF will be released tomorrow, as Paramount Pictures prepares to promote one of the biggest titles they have prepared for next year's summer movie season. If the young girl succeeds in her mission, the imaginary friends will be saved.

You can check out the first poster for IF below, before the movie premieres in theaters on May 17, 2024: