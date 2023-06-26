John Krasinski might be saying farewell to his titular character in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan this season, but the multitalented performer is gearing up for his next star-studded project with Ryan Reynolds set to debut in 2024. The feature fantasy comedy with an Amblin-style feel from Paramount Pictures is the filmmaker’s fifth directorial feature and a project the award-nominated star tells Collider in an exclusive interview is “extremely personal.” While talking all things Jack Ryan for the Prime Video show’s fourth and final season premiering Friday, Krasinski revealed the star-power-packed project led by Ryan Reynolds is something he’s “really excited” about.

Following a first-look reveal at CinemaCon this past spring, Krasinski’s upcoming movie titled IF — short for “imaginary friends” — is said to be the director’s attempt at something as wholesome and timeless as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The live-action, CGI film follows a young girl (Cailey Fleming) who suddenly develops the ability to see everyone’s imaginary friends after undergoing a difficult situation. As she begins to see magic manifested in her daily doings, she realizes many of the imaginary friends she comes across were created by individuals when they were just children and then sadly forgotten about.

First announced in 2021 and finally hitting the post-production stage after wrapping up last month, Krasinski tells Collider the entire story was an idea he had “about seven years ago” and one he’s humbled to finally make as it is “extremely personal.” Not to mention, is one that will make his wife and IF co-star, Emily Blunt, most satisfied.

Image via BBC

"IF is a movie that I made for my kids because I don’t think they’re allowed to see A Quiet Place; Emily [Blunt] calls it PG-40, 'You’ll get to see it when you’re 40!' So I had to make a movie that they could see, and I’m really, really excited about it," Krasinski said. "I mean, Ryan Reynolds is as good as it gets in every single way, shape and form, and this incredible phenom of an actress, Cailey Fleming, is in the movie. For me, it was just about what if we could tell a story about these time capsules? Imaginary friends are adorable and all those things, but they’re also time capsules of your hopes, dreams, and ambitions when you were the most fertile of a brain, and it never goes away. I think we’re told that we’re adults instead of what if you realize that you never stopped being a kid."

Who Stars in IF?

While Krasinski is serving as director and screenwriter of IF, he is also producing the film with Reynolds for Maximum Effort and will be co-starring. Joining the two is a long list of talent, including Fiona Shaw, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim and Bobby Moynihan. For the voice cast, audiences can expect to hear from Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Vince Vaughn, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Awkwafina, Jon Stewart, Richard Jenkins and Krasinski’s former co-star from The Office, Steve Carell. This will be the first time in years that the two are sharing the screen together.

According to GizModo, the first footage shown at CinemaCon of the family film “looked kind of like a live-action Monsters, Inc.” as the IFs are reportedly very colorful, appearing “bright blue and fluffy, to skinny and oddly shaped.”

IF is slated to premiere in theaters on May 24, 2024. Krasinski can be seen next in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, set to premiere the first two episodes of its final season on Friday, June 30 on Prime Video.