The Big Picture Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski's fantasy comedy IF is headed to Paramount+ this summer.

The movie combines live-action and animation, with a star-studded cast and an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

IF, which explores the world of imaginary friends, is the perfect family-friendly film.

While John Krasinski produced A Quiet Place: Day One is raging at the box office before Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters later this month, the two eccentric filmmakers joined hands on IF, earlier this year. The movie led by Reynolds and directed by The Office alum can be best described as Pixar on acid, catered to a younger audience is soon coming to Paramount+, the streamer has announced.

The fantasy comedy feature brings to life an array of imaginary friends and has been critically acclaimed for combining live-action and animation seamlessly, its performances and storyline. The feature got mixed reviews upon its release and has grossed $185 million worldwide. Nonetheless, it’s a heartwarming, fun flick that garnered an 88 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Is ‘IF’ All About?

IF stands for imaginary friends that we all have as kids, the movie follows Bea, a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends. She then realizes that Cal also known as the man upstairs, shares her superpower. Things take a hilarious turn when Bea and Cal embark on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids, in order to save them from extinction.

The movie is full of surprises and amazing characters, ranging from a giant cuddly blue teddy bear to an invisible hole. “Imaginary friends are not just these adorable creations, they are time capsules for our hopes, dreams, ambitions. I wanted people to leave this movie believing in something bigger and believing in something beautiful. It’s very real, and it’s very possible," Krasinski previously said of the feature. The movie has a brilliant ensemble and equally strong talent behind the scenes. Krasinski directed the film from his own script, and produced it alongside Reynolds, Allyson Seeger, and Andrew Form.

The film cast Cailey Fleming as Bea, Reynolds as Cal, Krasinski as Bea's dad, Fiona Shaw as Margaret, Alan Kim as Benjamin, Liza Colón-Zayas as Janet, Bobby Moynihan as Jeremy, and Catharine Daddario as Bea's mom. The voice cast includes Steve Carell as Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom, Louis Gossett Jr. as Lewis, Awkwafina as Bubble, Emily Blunt as Unicorn, George Clooney as Spaceman, Bradley Cooper as Ice, Matt Damon as Flower, Bill Hader as Banana, Keegan-Michael Key as Slime, Blake Lively as Octopuss, and many more.

IF will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting July 9. You can check out our review here.