The 2024 box office has been full of ups and downs, with highs like the record-breaking success of Inside Out 2 juxtaposed by the lows of the critically panned Joker: Folie à Deux. One film that seemed to get lost in the May mayhem that saw many movies fall below their expectations was IF, the fantasy comedy written, directed, and produced by John Krasinski. However, despite becoming a victim of an underperforming month at the Box Office, the film has now finally found form on streaming.

Currently, IF is finding success on Prime Video, even making it into their top 10 rankings for November 5. As eyes turn to the festive season, taste often wanders toward the cozy, with family-friendly flicks finding their best success around this time of year. For the many who have yet to see IF and have it on their winter watchlist, here's a look at the film's synopsis:

"From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends -- and what she does with that superpower -- as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids."

'IF' Is a Movie Worthy of Praise

The box office and critical and public reception don't always align; you need only look at Transformers One to know that. Alas, IF is another that perhaps didn't quite receive the attention it deserved, with an 87% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes proof that the enjoyment was there should tickets be sold. However, tickets weren't sold at the rate many had hoped, with the movie failing to reach the all-important milestone of doubling its reported $110 million budget. A fun-loving, family-friendly outing with plenty of star power, IF is worthy of its second wind on streaming, with the film a touching addition to Krasinski's burgeoning career behind the camera. In Ross Bonaime's review of the movie for Collider, he said:

"Between his collaboration with Kamiński and his blending of the darkness of life with the powerful moments that make life worth living, Krasinski has essentially made his own attempt at a Steven Spielberg film, and it’s a tone that works for him. While IF might not be as funny as one would expect, and it’s a little uneven in places, the emotions and ideas that he’s presenting throughout rise to the top, sanding off any of the film’s rough edges. Especially when the film gets going in its tremendous third act, complete with a moving surprise that reconfigures the entire film, IF becomes a magnificently emotional experience, cathartic and enchanting in equal measure, and just the type of original idea we need more of on this scale at the movies."

IF is currently in Prime Video's top 10 ranking for November 5, 2024. You can catch the film on the streamer right now.

