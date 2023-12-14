The Big Picture John Krasinski's upcoming film IF is a fantasy adventure set to release on May 14, 2024.

IF, written and directed by Krasinski, tells the story of a young girl with the ability to see forgotten imaginary friends. These imaginary friends join forces with the girl to avoid being abandoned forever.

The star-studded cast of IF includes Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and a list of talented actors voicing the imaginary friends.

John Krasinski's latest venture, IF, is another (small) step closer to release. Following the first look at the fantasy movie's poster yesterday, Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for the film. It teases an exciting fantasy adventure audiences can look forward to immersing themselves in this summer. IF is currently set to release in theaters on May 14, 2024.

Written, directed, and starring Krasinski, IF primarily centers on a young girl who can see imaginary friends. However, it's not just hers she has the power to see, it's every imaginary friend forgotten by their respective humans — the many children they've helped. Saddened by being alone and facing the threat of being abandoned forever, the imaginary friends team up with the girl, who may be their only hope for being remembered before time runs out.

Along with Krasinski, IF boasts a star-studded cast across human and imaginary friend roles. On the human side, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, and Fiona Shaw. The imaginary friends are voiced by the likes of Krasinski's former The Office co-star Steve Carell, his Quiet Place co-star and spouse Emily Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Vince Vaughn, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, and Awkafina. Additional cast includes Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Bobby Moynihan. IF is produced by Krasinski, Reynolds, Allyson Seeger, and Andrew Form.

Who Stars in 'IF'?

CinemaCon attendees were treated to an early sneak peek at IF earlier this year, reiterating the vibrant story general audiences can expect to see this coming May. When speaking with Collider about the feature, Krasinski touched upon how it's a more family-oriented flick than the Quiet Place films. He said that "IF is a movie that I made for my kids because I don’t think they’re allowed to see A Quiet Place...So I had to make a movie that they could see, and I’m really, really excited about it." Moreover, he heaped on the praise for Reynolds and Fleming, and shared a little more about why he wanted to pursue the movie:

"Ryan Reynolds is as good as it gets in every single way, shape and form, and this incredible phenom of an actress, Cailey Fleming, is in the movie. For me, it was just about what if we could tell a story about these time capsules? Imaginary friends are adorable and all those things, but they’re also time capsules of your hopes, dreams, and ambitions when you were the most fertile of a brain, and it never goes away."

IF premieres May 17, 2024, only in theaters. Watch the trailer above.