Director John Krasinski's latest film, IF, might not be what you expect after his previous films, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Part II. In fact, IF is a family-friendly adventure that mixes live action with some seriously adorable animated creatures. With a story that will satisfy adults and children alike, the film challenges audiences to remember the power of their imagination and is sure to be a joy from start to finish.

One of the most anticipated films of 2024, IF has a wonderfully whimsical score by Michael Giacchino (Up), and is produced by Krasinski, as well as the film's co-star Ryan Reynolds and A Quiet Place alums Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. In addition to writing and directing, Krasinski co-stars in the film alongside Reynolds, Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead), Emily Blunt (The Fall Guy), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Matt Damon (Air), the late, great Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman), Sebastian Maniscalco (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), George Clooney (Ocean's Eleven), and Steve Carell (The Office). For all the information on how you can catch the film this month, check out the answers to the big questions below.

IF (2024) A young girl who goes through a difficult experience begins to see everyone's imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up. Release Date May 17, 2024 Director John Krasinski Main Genre Comedy Writers John Krasinski

Image via Paramount Pictures

IF premieres on Friday, May 17, 2024. The movie will be opening against a crowded weekend that also includes the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, the horror prequel The Strangers: Chapter 1, and the wide release of A24's acclaimed psychological horror film I Saw the TV Glow. The movie will also be opening just one week before a fellow family-friend summer blockbuster, The Garfield Movie, starring Chris Pratt.

Will 'IF' Be in Theaters or on Streaming?

IF will be released exclusively in theaters on May 17, 2024. Because IF is a Paramount production, it will ultimately end up on the studio's streaming service, Paramount+, after its exclusive theatrical and PVOD windows end. However, a date has not yet been given as to when the movie will be made available to watch at home.

Find Showtimes For 'IF'

Image via Paramount Pictures

IF has had quite the buzz around its premiere, making it sure to sell out theaters across the country. To see where you can pre-purchase your seats, check out the links below:

What Is 'IF' About?

Image via Paramount Pictures.

After experiencing her hardship, a young girl named Bea (Fleming) realizes she can see imaginary friends, or "IFs." She is thrown into an unlikely mission alongside her neighbor, Cal (Reynolds), who possesses the same ability to see IFs that she does. Together, the two create a match-making service to pair these lonely IFs with children, so they don't disappear forever. Alongside Bea and Cal in this adventure is Blue (Carell), the larger-than-life IF who shows the pair how important it is that his fellow imaginary friends find homes with other children. Together, Cal and Bea discover the importance of staying young at heart, all while helping other kids and adults along the way.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

In a recent interview with Collider, director, writer, and co-star John Krasinski said:

"For me, it was just about what if we could tell a story about these time capsules? Imaginary friends are adorable and all those things, but they’re also time capsules of your hopes, dreams, and ambitions when you were the most fertile of a brain, and it never goes away. I think we’re told that we’re adults instead of what if you realize that you never stopped being a kid."

Watch the Trailer for 'IF'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The final trailer for IF was released on April 11, 2024. This full-length preview gives an in-depth look at some of the IFs we'll get to see in the film, including Marshmallow (Krasinski), Blossom (Waller-Bridge), Unicorn (Blunt), Flower (Damon), and Alligator (Rudolph). Audiences also get to know more about the plot of the film, and Bea's mission to help Cal match IFs with kids before they are forgotten and disappear forever. For the official trailer, check out the link below:

Three Films Like 'IF' You Can Watch Right Now:

For more stories that show the power of imagination, check out the three films below.

'Night At The Museum' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Studios

In Night at the Museum, down-on-his-luck Larry (Ben Stiller) can't seem to hold down a full-time job. He feels he's lucked out when he gets an overnight security position at Manhattan's Museum of Natural History, and he can't wait to prove to his son that he is a great, capable father. However, things take a completely unexpected turn on Larry's very first night on duty, as the statues and exhibits come to life once everyone has left for the day. While this initially overwhelms Larry, and he wants to quit, he soon sees it as an opportunity to bond with his son by bringing him to the museum at night. While things go smoothly at first, chaos eventually ensues, and it's up to Larry to save not only the museum but all of New York City. Directed by Free Guy's Shawn Levy, Night at the Museum grossed over $574 million worldwide, brought a new interest to visiting the world-famous museum, and was followed by two sequels and an animated spin-off, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, Night of the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

Watch on Disney+

'Jumanji' (1995)

Image via TriStar Pictures.

As a child hiding from bullies in the late 1960s, Alan finds himself trapped in a mysterious board game called Jumanji. Almost thirty years later, two siblings named Judy and Peter find the board game, unknowingly releasing the now grown-up Alan and causing unpredictable pandemonium within their home. Now, Judy, Peter, Alan, and Aunt Nora must team up to beat the game and keep the chaos of Jumanji within the board game's box. Starring Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, and Bradley Pierce, Jumaji grossed $262 million worldwide against its $65 million budget, making it a huge success. The film was based on a 1981 children's picture book of the same name, and critics praised not only its ability to bring that story to life but also for Williams's fun performance as grown-up Alan. Year after year, audiences loved the film so much that a new generation of Jumanji films began with 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart. These sequels brought new attention to the original Jumanji, proving the brilliance of the source material through their combined $1.79 billion worldwide gross.

Watch on Netflix

'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu' (2019)

Image via Legendary Entertainment

One of the most beloved cartoons of the 90s, Pikachu comes to life in this live-action adaptation starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves). In Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, a detective named Harry Goodman goes missing, and his son, Tim (Smith) is determined to find out what happened to him. Complications arise when Tim is joined by Harry's old partner, Pikachu, in his quest to find his father. Directed by Rob Letterman (Monsters v. Aliens), the film co-stars Bill Nighy (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest), Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey), Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones and the Six), and Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai). With a sequel in the works, fans can expect more adorable Pokémon crime-solving in the future.

Watch on Hulu