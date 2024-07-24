The Big Picture IF, a blend of live-action and animation, follows Bea and Cal on a magical adventure to reunite imaginary friends with their creators.

The film features an impressive cast, including Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming, with a star-studded voice cast adding to the magic.

While IF may not be as funny as expected, its emotional journey and surprising moments make it a heartwarming and imaginative experience.

While John Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Day One, on which he serves as the producer and creator, is raging at the box office and anticipation builds for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Wolverine, their earlier collaboration, IF, has hit the number one spot on Paramount+. The fantasy comedy, best described as Pixar on acid, combines live-action and animation seamlessly, telling the story of Bea, a girl who can see everyone's imaginary friends, and Cal, who shares her power. Despite mixed reviews, IF grossed $186 million worldwide and earned an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

IF follows Bea and Cal on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten imaginary friends with their creators. The film features an impressive cast, including Reynolds as Cal and Cailey Fleming as Bea, and a star-studded voice cast with Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Awkwafina, among others. Krasinski described the movie as a celebration of the magic and beauty of imagination, aiming to leave audiences with a sense of wonder and belief in something bigger.

Is 'IF' Worth Watching?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Collider's Ross Bonaime reviewed the film, and he was won over by the earnestness of the story, the moments of levity and the huge moments of heart shown on screen.

Reynolds also gives a surprising reined-in performance for him, as the man who has been exhausted by helping all these IFs over the years. Through Reynolds, we see someone who has become beaten down by his world, where reminders of the joy he once had can elicit the smallest of smiles. Reynolds is making some especially subtle choices here, and this is absolutely a performance that will have even more resonance on a rewatch. Between his collaboration with Kamiński and his blending of the darkness of life with the powerful moments that make life worth living, Krasinski has essentially made his own attempt at a Steven Spielberg film, and it’s a tone that works for him. While IFmight not be as funny as one would expect, and it’s a little uneven in places, the emotions and ideas that he’s presenting throughout rise to the top, sanding off any of the film’s rough edges. Especially when the film gets going in its tremendous third act, complete with a moving surprise that reconfigures the entire film, IF becomes a magnificently emotional experience, cathartic and enchanting in equal measure, and just the type of original idea we need more of on this scale at the movies.

As IF continues to charm audiences on Paramount+, it's clear that the collaborative magic of Reynolds and Krasinski has created a film that's both heartwarming and imaginative, a perfect precursor to the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine. IF is streaming on Paramount+ now, while Deadpool and Wolverine opens in cinemas on Friday.