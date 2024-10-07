Ryan Reynolds made headlines for months for his work as Wade Wilson in Deadpool & Wolverine, but before starring in the box office smash hit, he also toplined a movie with several stars from The Office that just got a major streaming update. IF, the live-action/animated hybrid family comedy which Reynolds stars in alongside John Krasinski and Steve Carell, will begin streaming on Prime Video tomorrow, October 8. The film has previously only been streaming on Paramount+ since July 9, and made a considerable run in the Paramount+ top 10 chart. In addition to Reynolds, Krasinski, and Carell, IF also stars Cailey Fleming, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Bobby Moynihan, and the film currently sits at a "rotten" score of 50% from critics but an 87% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

IF was written and directed by Office veteran John Krasinski, who has made quite the career for himself in front of and behind the camera in his post-Dunder Mifflin days. He directed several episodes of The Office before making his feature directorial debut in 2016 on The Hollars, the romantic comedy which he also starred in alongside Richard Jenkins and Anna Kendrick. Krasinski then helmed A Quiet Place, which went on to begin a sensational horror franchise that has spawned a sequel and a prequel, all of which have performed favorably at the box office and were well-received by critics and audiences. It was also announced in 2018 that Krasinski would helm the space sci-fi epic, Life on Mars, but details about the project have been sparse in the last six years, leading many fans to question if it's still in active development.

Who Else Stars in ‘IF’?

IF has one of those call sheets that you almost have to see to believe. While most of the following names appear in minimal capacities, IF features voice performances from Awkwafina, Emily Blunt, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, and Richard Jenkins. But that's not all, Krasinski also tapped Bill Hader, Keegan Michael-Key, Blake Lively, Christopher Meloni, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph, Amy Schumer, Jon Stewart, and Brad Pitt for roles in IF. This many big names may be why IF cost north of $100 million to produce, but it still earned nearly $200 million at the worldwide box office.

IF stars Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell and was written and directed by John Krasinski.

