Disney Publishing is putting a new spin on their well-loved fairy tales with Meant to Be, a new series of adult romance novels, and Collider is excited to present an exclusive look at the series’ first installment from Dumplin’ author Julie Murphy. Titled If the Shoe Fits, the novel will mark the first piece of Disney’s intellectual property to be reimagined for an adult audience.

Inspired by the classic fairy tales we all know and love, Meant to Be reimagines everyone’s favorite childhood stories as modern romantic comedies — cringey mistakes, gushing romance, and all. If the Shoe Fits takes a crack at the rags-to-riches story of Cinderella, reimagining the future princess as a plus-size fashion designer who isn’t afraid to shake things up:

“After having just graduated with a degree in shoe design, and trying to get her feet on the ground, Cindy is working for her stepmother, who happens to be the executive producer of America’s favorite reality show, Before Midnight. When a spot on the show needs filling ASAP, Cindy volunteers, hoping it might help jump-start her fashion career, or at least give her something to do while her peers land jobs in the world of high fashion.

Turns out being the only plus-size woman on a reality dating competition makes a splash, and soon Cindy becomes a body positivity icon for women everywhere. What she doesn't expect? That she may just find inspiration—and love—in the process. Ultimately, Cindy learns that if the shoe doesn't fit, maybe it's time to design your own.”

In this exclusive excerpt, Cindy is discovering just what it’s like to “date” on reality television. Chaperoned by a camera crew and zipped into a dress worth more than her college tuition, Cindy is taken by Henry, her partner on the Bachelor-style dating show. While her shoes are on loan and the restaurant is filled with actors, Cindy feels something between the two of them, a bond sharpened by the memories of their parents and the rather odd nature of their first date.

While there won’t be any singing mice or royal balls, If the Shoe Fits is sure to delight adult audiences who grew up with the tale of Cinderella and wished they could find a Prince or Princess Charming of their own. And, as the first in a series of many, fans can continue to look forward to more reimaginings from the company who made fairy tales a brand.

Murphy is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of several young adult novels, including Puddin’, Side Effects May Vary, and Dumplin’, which was adapted for Netflix in 2018 with a soundtrack by Dolly Parton. If the Shoe Fits is Murphy’s first novel for adults, and is the debut title for Disney Publishing’s newest imprint, Hyperion Avenue.

If the Shoe Fits will be available wherever books are sold on August 3. Check out the exclusive excerpt below:

“These damn zippers,” Irina grunts. She mutters something in Russian that I’m pretty sure equates to some kind of curse, but either I block it out, or the sound of the zipper sliding up distracts me.

“Am I in?” I ask. “Does it fit?”

Irina lets out a low whistle. “Like it was made for you.”

I take a quick look in the mirror. This fat girl looks like a damn princess.

“One final touch,” says Irina as she rushes back to the bedroom and returns with a white shoe box, JIMMY CHOO embossed across the top in gold. She opens the box to reveal the most decadent shoes I’ve ever seen. “On. Loan,” she says emphatically.

The pointy-toe stilettos are encrusted with Swarovski crystals that cluster together at the toe to create an incredible burst of crystals. They are glass slippers in the truest sense. These are the shoes of my dreams, and if I can only wear them for one night, I better make it count.

Well, I’ve never been on a date with three hair/makeup/ wardrobe people, a sound engineer, and a few producers, but I guess there’s a first time for everything.

While we’re waiting outside the hotel for the car, it’s pouring.

“I need an ETA on the car!” Beck barks into the phone. “I don’t care about the rain or how gridlocked Forty-Fifth Street is. I need our— You know what? Never mind.”

“Uh, we’re not walking in this, are we?”

“Taxi!” Beck shouts. “I need a taxi!”

The valet dutifully runs out to the curb and calls over the next cab waiting in line for hotel guests. A bright orange minivan with an ad for Olive Garden on the roof pulls up.

“Your chariot, ladies!” the valet says as he escorts us to the car under the protection of his umbrella.

“Is that orange?” asks Beck. “Sorry about the lack of luxury, kid,” she says to me. “We’ll get you in the fancy black car on the way home, but for now it’s this.”

“Why does it matter?”

Beck shakes her head. “It’s all about the shot. Black car service dropping you off for your fairy-tale date is romantic. A yellow cab is iconic to the location. A neon-orange minivan . . . is a neon-orange minivan.”

I shrug. “It’s better than walking twenty-plus blocks in these heels.”

When we pull up to Z Café in our neon-orange minivan, it’s still pouring—a short and sudden summer shower that fills me with nostalgia. Humid steam rises from the grates on the sidewalk, and commuters dash into the subway entrance on the corner with newspapers held over their heads and the occasional umbrella.

I turn to Beck. “This is a lunch place.”

“Exactly,” she says. “Perfect for nighttime filming.”

Zeke holds an umbrella out for me as I step out of the orange cab. “But what about all those people and the waitstaff?” I ask as I peer in through the window to find the restaurant bustling.

“Actors,” Beck says simply. “Hasn’t anyone ever told you reality television isn’t real?”

While we’re standing under the canopy, a sound tech checks my mic, and I get a glimpse of Henry sitting at a table in the middle of the restaurant. His dark brows pull together as he pops his knuckles and takes a deep breath. He’s the kind of good-looking that doesn’t even

feel real.

“He looks nervous,” Beck says to Wes just far enough away that I’m pretty sure she thinks I can’t hear.

“He’s been wound up since this afternoon. Mommy issues. You know how it goes with these guys. Seeing family stirs shit up.”

When I walk in, Henry stands to greet me with a hug and a kiss on the cheek. He grips my elbow before I can pull away and whispers, “You look stunning.”

The cameras are close on us, and I can’t help but look up every time a crew member moves.

“Is this how you do all your dates?” I ask.

He chuckles. “Yeah, first my date meets my mom and then the camera crew acts as our chaperone for the night.”

My mouth splits into a grin. “Your mom was . . .”

He reaches under the table and takes my hand. “Intimidating.”

“You said it. Not me.” I smile, my brows raising. “She’s an icon.”

“To me, she’s just Mom. Your turn,” he says, quick to change the subject. “Tell me what your dad was like. And I want to hear about your mom too.”

My face falls at the mention of them. Instinctively, my hand sweeps over the locket around my neck, but I keep forgetting that I swapped it for a black choker. Just for one night.

“You don’t have to,” he adds quickly.

I shake my head. “No, no, it’s—people don’t usually just ask like that. They’re usually scared to bring it up . . . or that I might cry.” I laugh, but it sounds more nervous than I mean it to. “You just caught me off guard is all. My mom—well, my stepmom is great. She’s driven and career-focused . . . Actually, she reminds me a lot of Lucy—your mom, I mean. My mom was a little wild. Dad would always say he didn’t know where she got it from, because her parents were, like, die-hard country club people. She grew up going to all-girls schools. She and my dad met in high school when she was trying to steal a tape from the Blockbuster where he worked.”

Henry gasps through a laugh. “No! What movie? Did she get away with it?”

I smile, and I know that it is scientifically impossible, but I wish I could have been there. I’ve heard the story so many times, but I’ll never know what the store looked like or if Mom was wearing cherry lip balm or if Dad’s uniform shirt was tucked in. I want to know every small, little detail. The meaningless ones that died with them. I swallow back the tears I can feel building. “Pretty Woman, and sort of,” I say. “He bought her a copy and wrote his number on the back of the receipt.”

“Whoa. Your dad had some moves.”

“He did,” I say. “He really did. He, uh, died when I was a senior in high school.”

He bites down on his lip, like there’s more he might say if it weren’t for the cameras. “Again, I’m— Do you hate when people say they’re sorry? I’m sorry.”

I shake my head. “I feel bad for people mostly. No one ever knows what to say or how to talk to me. It’s like dropping a bomb on any conversation. The ultimate mood killer.” I laugh a little. “I wonder if my dad would just love to know that even though I’m twenty-two years old, he’s still crashing my dates from the grave.” I dated very rarely in high school, and Dad was never the type to be overbearing, but he did always ask for the license and registration of every car I got in whether it be friend or a date.

At that, he laughs and I can feel the tension deflating a little. “Well, if he’s anything like you, I’m sure he was great.”

My throat closes a little at the memory of him. “He was so kind. Always stopping to help people on the side of the road even though he didn’t know anything about cars. And he loved building stuff, but he was awful at it. He spent, like, ten years making me a tree house in the backyard, and even then, it was only a shoddy platform that couldn’t support both our weights at once. He always let me order pizza from his least favorite place because he knew I had a crush on the delivery driver, even though I couldn’t bear to say so out loud. But he was a great cook too, and he loved his job—managing a small chain of bargain basement stores. He loved the people he worked with, and he always told me that he was just thankful to have a job that could provide for us and—” I take a breath. “I . . . He was my favorite person.” It’s all I can manage to say without letting myself cry, which I have no intention of doing.

“He sounds like the kind of guy I’d like to know,” Henry says softly.

Beside me, a crew member moves, and I’m reminded that this is no normal date. I feel myself clamming up a little as I say, “You would have loved him. He would have been unsure about you and all your fancy suits, but he’d see past all that soon enough.”

“To be honest, the fancy suits aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.” He leans toward me. “Now, tell me more about this pizza delivery driver. Should I be worried?”

My lips spread into a toothy grin. “Very.”

