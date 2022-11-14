There’s arguably no music recording studio in the world that’s more well known than London’s Abbey Road Studios. The name alone conjures up the image of The Beatles’ legendary album cover for Abbey Road, that saw the foursome walking across what’s come to be known as a zebra crossing. Boasting songs such as “Come Together,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Something,” The Beatles’ album is just one of the many chart topping projects that’s come out of Abbey Road Studios over the last several decades.

In a trailer released today, filmmaker Mary McCartney (the daughter of Beatles member Paul McCartney) is taking music fans on a historical look back through the studios’ history in If These Walls Could Sing. The feature, which will land on Disney+ on December 16, promises to tell the stories of the bands and artists who have graced the rooms and hallways of the studio with their talents.

Quickly establishing herself as the best person to tell the story of Abbey Road, McCartney introduces herself to viewers through baby pictures that reveal the child of Paul and Linda McCartney crawling on the floor in one of the recording rooms. Sharing her hopes of bringing the unseen and untold tales of the artists who called the studio “home,” McCartney was able to find some of the biggest names in music to be interviewed and asked what Abbey Road Studios means to them. Paul McCartney points out the very organ that he used on several of The Beatles’ hit tunes, while Elton John reflects on the days he spent in the studio.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: The History Behind Robert Zemeckis’ CGI 'Yellow Submarine' Movie

The teaser also sheds light on a darker time in the business’s history, when the sounds of the ‘60s were slowing down with fewer bands coming through the doors of 3 Abbey Rd. Changing their marketing push, the iconic studio would welcome a brand-new business boom: film score recording. With audiences hearing first hand from George Lucas and John Williams, the documentary will tap into the years after the mega-success of ‘60’s rock, which saw the studio turn to film recordings for movies including Star Wars and welcome in some of the biggest names in classical music. A must-watch for music lovers, If These Walls Could Sing will also feature interviews with Ringo Starr, Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, Celeste, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and more.

This walk through the history of Abbey Road Studios is just the latest in Disney+’s music-centered programming that’s set to land before the end of the year. Broadway fans are looking forward to the December 9 release of Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, with John’s final concert performance, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium hitting the streamer next week on November 20.

Keep the legend alive and learn more than a thing or two about the iconic recording studio when If These Walls Could Sing lands on Disney+ December 16. Check out the trailer below.