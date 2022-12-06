HBO will air the 1996 Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated film If These Walls Could Talk, a motion picture of three stories examining abortion set in three different decades, on Friday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The drama thriller will also be available for streaming for the first time on HBO Max on the same day.

The film stars Demi Moore, Sissy Spacek, Cher, Anne Heche, Xander Berkley, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Shirley Knight. HBO originally aired the film on October 13, 1996, following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival that year. It was a landmark high for the production company for female viewership, telling a powerful and intimate portrait of three women who face unplanned pregnancies during different eras.

The film follows the tales of three women, all of whom which live in the same house during different times struggling with unplanned pregnancies. A recently widowed nurse Claire Donnelly (Demi Moore) struggles to take control of her life in the early 50s. Barbara Barrows (Sissy Spacek), a mother of four considers abortion as she juggles raising a family and maintaining a career in the 70s. Christine Cullen (Anne Heche), is a student in the 90s who faces a difficult decision and receives help from one woman, Dr. Beth Thompson (Cher).

Image via HBO

RELATED:

The Best Documentaries on HBO Max Right Now

If These Walls Could Talk is a compelling motion picture examining abortion issues through emotional stories. The film is packed with drama and intense emotions. HBO reopens a conversation on abortion and issues of women's healthcare by reintroducing the Golden Globe-nominated film to newer generations.

"We are so grateful to HBO for allowing us to make this film and the conversations it inspired in 1996," says executive producer Suzanne Todd. "HBO Max making it available to a new generation of audiences will hopefully once again bring attention to the issues of women's healthcare." The film may feel a bit too surreal to some audiences as it depicts a similar political climate the world has experienced this year surrounding legislative acts on abortion rights. Nevertheless, the HBO film inspires conversations on an important topic.

Written by Pamela Wallace, Earl W. Wallace, and Nancy Savoca. Directed by Cher and Nancy Savoca, and executive produced by Demi Moore and Suzanne Todd. The film was nominated for four Emmys, including Outstanding Television Movie, three Golden Globes including for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, Best Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television (Demi Moore), and Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television (Cher). Jada Pinkett Smith was also nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries.

If These Walls Could Talk will air on HBO and be available on HBO Max for streaming on Friday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below.