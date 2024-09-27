There will always be an audience for mystery television, as the medium is perfectly suited to exploring exciting, thought-provoking cases that can be wrapped up before the credits close. While crime procedural shows like Bones or Castle have succeeded based on the “case of the week” structure, there’s a limit to what that format can do; audiences may want to find something that requires a little bit more emotional involvement, and gives the characters room to define themselves beyond the cases that they become involved with. Although Only Murders in the Building has been hailed as being a delightful modern twist on the genre, the underrated HBO mystery comedy Bored to Death was unafraid to reject the weekly procedural structure.

Despite the positive reviews that Bored to Death received for its opening seasons, its cancelation wasn’t necessarily a shock; HBO may have dedicated most of its efforts to promoting the more acclaimed comedy shows Veep and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The fact that it existed at all was a fluke, as Bored to Death was both more straightforward than a majority of HBO’s programs, yet more subversive compared to other mystery dramedies. Bored to Death was a peculiar, dark, and often hilarious examination of what it would be like for regular people to solve crimes, and is more than worth a watch for those that have been enjoying Only Murders in the Building.

What Is ‘Bored to Death’ About?

Image via HBO

Set in modern day New York City, Bored to Death follows three relatively unhappy men as one — Jonathan — abandons his profession in order to develop his own private detective agency. Jonathan Ames (Jason Schwartzman) once had a career as a successful mystery novelist, but now has felt himself unable to come up with any new stories. His best friend, Ray Hueston (Zach Galifianakis), is a relatively successful comic book artist and family man, but longs for the days in which he can go on real adventures, and not just be stuck writing about them. Jonathan’s mentor, George Christopher (Ted Danson), serves as the editor of one of the city’s most popular and respected literary magazines, but is desperately trying to recapture the youthful energy that he thinks has been lost. While each of the leads lack any actual expertise when it comes to mystery solving, they have enough contacts and sheer dumb luck to actually do something about the city’s alarming crime rate.

Bored to Death does a great job at explaining why these specific characters are drawn down this path; all three men are very egocentric, and cannot understand why they have not found more success in their respective professions. However, there’s also a rebellious spirit that defines each of them, as they feel that getting some practical experience solving crimes may in some way justify the years of their lives that they have wasted. Jonathan feels he could be a better writer if he finally turned himself into the protagonist, Ray begins to feel more exhilarated about writing when he is reminded of what real heroism is, and George finally feels like he “knows” the people of New York, and is not just writing about them from afar. The greatest irony of the show is that while none of the characters end up becoming remarkably more successful as a result of their detective work, they do learn how to become more ethical people by having to work with a team.

‘Bored to Death’ Has a Similar Structure to ‘Only Murders in the Building'

Similar to Only Murders in the Building, Bored to Death embraces serialized storylines revolving around more complex cases that can’t be easily wrapped up at the end of just one episode. Although some of the individual cases that they solve are more simple, the show began to spend more time fleshing out Jonathan’s progression as he attempts to win back his ex-girlfriend Suzanne (Olivia Thirbly). There’s a very clear defining moment in the middle of the show’s second season in which Jonathan experiences a major character shift; initially he may have tried to become a Sam Spade-esque hero in order to impress Suzanne, but he gradually learns that helping people and bringing criminals to justice is rewarding in its own right. There aren’t that many shows in which a protagonist becomes aware of their own toxicity and makes changes to become a better person.

Like Only Murders in the Building, Bored to Death featured frequent celebrity guest stars that did more than just pop up for a cheap cameo — they were well-intertwined within the story, and given substantial enough roles to challenge the traditional episodic structure. Memorable Bored to Death guest stars included Zoe Kazan’s as Jonathan’s love interest, Oliver Platt as a pretentious magazine editor, Jenny Slate as a wacky stoner, Kristen Wiig as a client of Jonathan's, Stacy Keach as Jonathan’s biological father, and Kevin Bacon as himself. Had Bored to Death not been canceled at the end of its third season, it’s likely that the cast could have grown to be even more expansive.

‘Bored to Death’ Was Finding Its Groove Before It Was Canceled

Close

While there aren’t many shows that are given the opportunity to run as long as The Americans or Mad Men, Bored to Death was consistently getting better before it was taken off-air. The show was still just as sharply written when it came to its quippy lines of dialogue, but the more earnest exploration of Jonathan’s mental health struggles and Ray’s challenges with paternity allowed the series to get into deeper emotional places. Although Bored to Death may have missed the chance to become one of the signature dark comedies of its time, it’s certainly worthy of a watch by any hardcore fans of Only Murders In The Building.

Bored to Death is streaming on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max