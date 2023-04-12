Studios sometimes put their carts before their horses with franchises. After teasing a sequel, the fans’ anticipation was misplaced, and the ideas from the sequel hooks were scrapped for the next movie. There are many reasons behind this phenomenon: the film doesn't do well enough commercially or financially, the studio ultimately decides a sequel isn't in the cards, or essential cast and crew members no longer want to be involved, among other reasons.

Post-credit scenes in Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk and Avengers: Age of Ultron were rendered useless after subsequent movies forged plot holes. Casting issues and idle scripts often result in inconsistency between one picture’s ending and the storylines presented in a sequel.

10 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (1997) — Julie’s Death

At the end of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Julie James is attacked by the killer fisherman in the shower right before the closing credits. The attack suggests her death, but after the commercial success of the first picture, Jennifer Love Hewitt was brought back to reprise her role in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

To explain Julie’s return, her attack at the end of the first film is retconned as a nightmare. Hewitt’s character suffers from paranoia and has frequent hallucinations after the traumatic experiences presented in the first installment.

9 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (2014) — Shredder’s Mutagen Sample

A human Shredder nearly bests the titulr turtles in 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but falls to his doom from a New York City highrise. The villain survives the sixty-story drop after stealing a sample of the mutagen that transformed the turtles, but in the sequel, Shredder is still human and shows no signs of a mutation.

Rather than treading off the previous film, Shredder gets a new sample of a mutagenic compound and uses it to create his henchmen Bebop and Rock Steady. The ideas at the end of the previous movie are abandoned and Shredder switches to a modest armor and relies on his human strength instead of using the mutagenic compound.

8 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011) — Jane Carter’s Mission

At the end of Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, each member accepts their new mission and the sequel hook suggested all the agents would return in the next installment. However, in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Paula Patton’s Jane Carter was missing in action.

The foreshadowed return at the end of the fourth movie was false hope. The director explained there were plans for Patton to return, but she was omitted from the film due to scheduling conflicts.

7 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984) — Nancy’s Death

After literally turning her back on Freddie Krueger at the close of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Nancy’s death is implied after a sequel tease shows Freddie driving the teenagers towards their doom. In Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, the scream queen returns to aid the last of the Elm Street offspring.

Three alternate endings were shot for A Nightmare on Elm Street and New Line Cinema opted to use a version that teased viewers of Freddy’s return and Nancy’s demise. The sequel hook is ignored in the second flick and it’s rumored that Nancy went insane. In the third installment, she’s alive and well with her sanity intact.

6 'Batman v. Superman' (2016) — Clark’s Revival

At the end of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, there are plenty of heavy hearts due to Superman’s funeral arrangements. Specks of dirt on Clark’s coffin begin to levitate, signaling the Man of Steel is alive. However, in the next film, Clark’s death is confirmed and the Justice League has to use alternative means to resurrect the superhero.

The production of Justice League was filled with set backs. The director Zack Snyder stepped down from the project and there were lots of fingerprints on the final cut as a result of studio interference. Plot holes were dug and the ending of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was disregarded. Instead, the Mother Box, a piece of alien technology, was used to revive the Man of Steel.

5 'The Incredible Hulk' (2008) — The Avengers Initiative

A team up film was teased at the end of The Incredible Hulk. Tony Stark courts General Thunderbolt Ross for the Avengers Initiative, but the scene isn’t consistent with how the Avengers later got constructed in the MCU.

In Iron Man 2, it’s revealed that Stark’s Avengers application was rejected by S.H.I.E.L.D. The billionaire, playboy, philanthropist is shunned by the team until 2012’s The Avengers. Ross does eventually partner with Earth’s mightiest heroes through government interference with the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War, not by Stark’s pitch.

4 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' (2011) — Jack’s Voodoo Doll

In the post-credit scene for Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the Jack Sparrow voodoo doll washes ashore and lands in the hands of Angelica, Jack’s former lover. Angelica’s smile hints towards her return for an upcoming film, but the scene is the last time audiences visit the pirate.

There’s a six-year gap between the last two Pirates of the Caribbean movies. The lengthy time-lapse is possibly the reason for the abandoned story as well as Penélope Cruz not returning for the next picture.

3 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014) — Galvatron’s Revenge

“We shall meet again Prime, for I am reborn” is the guarantee promised by Galvatron after he retreats from the final battle in Transformers: Age of Extinction. Megatron adopted the identity of Galvatron in the fourth Transformers movie, but reverts back to his original persona in Transformers: The Last Knight.

There was no explanation provided in the fifth film on why Megatron reproduces his former identity. The surprising maneuver happened on the heels of the second highest-grossing film of the series.

2 'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006) — Professor X’s Different Body

In X-Men: The Last Stand, the stakes related to Professor X’s death are lowered in a post-credit scene when it’s revealed Charles has transferred his mind into a patient trapped in a vegetative state. X-Men: Days of Future Past is a sequel to the third installment and disregards the post-credit scene.

Logan is as shocked as the audience during the stinger in The Wolverine. Professor X credits his return to his gifts, but there’s no explanation on how he’s alive in his old body. Bryan Singer was brought back to direct some X-Men sequels and virtually erases the events of the third film with time travel.

1 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015) — Thanos’ Gauntlet

At the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, a frustrated Thanos grabs his Gauntlet and vows to collect the infinity stones himself. The backstory for the glove is changed in later films and the gauntlet is created on Nidavellir shortly before the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

The Gauntlet’s arc has been tinkered with following it’s first post-credit scene. In Thor: Ragnarok, the glove in Odin’s Trophy Room is revealed to be a fake. Also, Eitri, the dwarf in Avengers: Infinity War, takes credit for the creating the weapon.

