Established horror filmmaker of The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan is a name on every horror film addict's lips—known for his ability to "respect the material in a way that keeps it from getting too cute," as the great Stephen King has said. Knowing this, it makes sense Flanagan's top four movies revealed on Letterboxd explore similar dark, psychological elements like those seen in the likes of All That Jazz, Lawrence of Arabia, and The Shawshank Redemption, with the 4th one being from the legendary Akira Kurosawa.

Ikiru (1953) is regarded as Kurosawa's most vulnerable story of his career and is a treasured film for many cinephiles and directors. The story stars the director's long-time acting partner, Takashi Shimura, who plays a disgruntled bureaucrat suddenly diagnosed with terminal cancer. Realizing his limited time, he makes it his goal to do something good, embarking on a quest to find the meaning of life itself. Ikiru is an emotionally pungent tragedy, touching on the human condition, death, and empathy, which parallels to Mike Flanagan's signature storytelling style.

What Is 'Ikiru' About?

Partially inspired by Leo Tolstoy's 1886 novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich, Ikiru, which means "To Live" in Japanese, was the first co-written project between Akira Kurosawa and Hideo Oguni, who would go on to co-write countless other iconic screenplays with the director. At the time, Kurosawa sought to make a movie about a man who knew he would die and wanted to find purpose before the end. The simple story became everything the director wanted it to be and much more, delivering an unforgettable masterpiece for those who appreciate the rawness of the human condition.

The renowned Takashi Shimura plays Kanji Watanabe, a Japanese bureaucrat who has been working at the same job for over thirty years. Though his wife has passed, Watanabe's selfish son is still present in his life; however, Mitsuo (Nobuo Kaneko) waits in great anticipation to swoop in to take his father's estate and pension. One day, Watanabe learns he has stomach cancer and only one year left to live. Faced with his impending death, he realizes he's spent his life in uniformity, contributing very little to the world. The bureaucrat then makes it his mission to discover his true purpose, and in doing so, meets a young toy maker named Toyo (Miki Odagiri).

Toyo inspires Watanabe with her joyous passion for making children happy. During his final days, he dedicates himself to building a playground in a gloomy neighborhood and transforms his life into something meaningful. This last act of random kindness brings the kids and him happiness before he passes, which his co-workers and son puzzle over at his wake. Watanabe's colleagues try to examine his sudden change of heart, concluding that his cancer was what motivated him to leave behind an impactful memory. The co-workers vow to follow in his footsteps, but the last scene shows they all revert to their meaningless ways at the office.

‘Ikiru’ Mimics Mike Flanagan’s Signature Dark, Psychological Storytelling Style