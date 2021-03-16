And who better to play a disarmingly charming yet sinister doctor than Pierce Brosnan, right?

Hulu has released the first official images from False Positive! Starring Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Sophia Bush, Gretchen Mol and Pierce Brosnan, the movie will be heading to Hulu on June 25. In addition to being a master class of actors, the story comes from the minds of Glazer and John Lee, who also serves as director. The film is produced by Glazer, Lee, and Jonathan Wang.

The A24 film focuses on a couple struggling with fertility and the seemingly perfect doctor who helps them achieve their dreams of becoming parents. But everything isn’t as it seems for the couple or their doctor. A thriller that is bound to keep us guessing, False Positive is a new venture for a lot of this cast, including comedian Glazer.

Image via A24

RELATED: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan to Star in A24 Horror Movie 'False Positive'

According to the press release, the movie isn’t as picture-perfect as it seems. The synopsis is really intriguing because the film is labeled as a thriller. So what is hiding behind their doctor’s charming facade? How “sinister” are we talking about here? It has definitely piqued our interest, though.

“After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren't complicated enough…”

False Positive comes after Glazer’s hit run as Ilana on the Comedy Central hit Broad City with long-time friend and co-writer Abbi Jacobson. The outlandish nature of the series and quick wit of both Jacobson and Glazer made it an instant classic among comedy fans, but the synopsis and pictures of False Positive seem to promise a different sort of project.

False Positive is expected to arrive on Hulu on June 25.

KEEP READING: The 40 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (March 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.