Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger is bringing the hot takes to Netflix with her new special Hot Forever. Collider is excited to exclusively unveil the key art and new trailer for the special, in which she gives her perspective on bras of all kinds, specifically the "ugly bra" that every woman has in their wardrobe. Her latest at the streamer is all about giving her perspective on everything from tight rompers to why men need box springs, lending her voice to all the unspoken grievances everyone wishes they could talk about. The special was filmed at the Connor Palace in Cleveland in July, and will stream on October 11.

Shlesinger kicks off the trailer with an ode to the ugly bra, the ever-present, hard-working, union-affiliated tension bridge that, despite its appearance that the comedian describes as "if clammy were a color," gets the job done. All the while, she pokes fun at the cute bras everyone aspires to wear, with stylish designs and small straps as well as the bralettes out there that, while much more fashionable, can't compare to the durability and reliability of the ugly bra. Recounting the teenage years of looking for bras at the mall with friends, she's come to realize the importance of the ugly bra, especially as a woman who attests to the hardship of having a big chest.

As for the key art, it takes on a style seen prominently in infomercials throughout the late 90s and early 2000s. With bright-colored outfits, bubbles, waves, and gold lettering, it's the unmistakable look of old "Now That's What I Call Music" ads. The look was an intentional choice from Shlesinger, who wanted to capture the vibe of that era. "Just tapping into that Elder Millennial nostalgia," she said. "I always want my comedy to be fun and comforting! We wanted the title and art to evoke that late 90s/early 2000s internet/Now That’s What I Call Music vibe and I think Netflix nailed it."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 10 of the Best Oddball Stand-Up Specials That Are Off the Beaten Path

Hot Forever will be Shlesinger's sixth special on Netflix, with her last stand-up routine, Unveiled, coming all the way back in 2019. In the meantime, she put together The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show on the streamer, and she also wrote and headlined the film Good on Paper. She even earned a few sizable film roles in the period between specials, including Spenser Confidential with Mark Wahlberg and Pieces of a Woman with Vanessa Kirby and Ellen Burstyn.

For her return to stand-up after three years, she wanted something accessible and fun to draw people in, adding, "This special is for everyone. It’s fun, engaging, intelligent, and I think people will watch it and feel connected to the material. I wrote it with everyone in mind!” As for the title of the special, it was apparently born out of a joke about the spicy takes Shlesinger was slinging in the show. "This special is called Hot Forever because I texted my manager the title "Hot Fire” as a joke," the comedian said, "...and it autocorrected to “Hot Forever,” so I thought... the topics are evergreen, the outfit is awesome, I think my takes on these subjects will be... Hot Forever.”

Steven Paley served as the director for the special with Shlesinger, Kara Baker, and David Martin all executive producing.

Hot Forever premieres on Netflix on October 11. Check out the trailer and new key art below.

Image via Netflix

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVYImnaQF-Y