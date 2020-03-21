Iliza Shlesinger Talks ‘Spenser Confidential’ and How She Adopted Her Rescue Dog from China

–

With director Peter Berg’s Spenser Confidential now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Iliza Shlesinger for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Spenser Confidential is is an action-comedy in which Spenser (Mark Wahlberg), an ex-cop, gets out of prison and decides to leave Boston for good. But when two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits a no-nonsense fighter named Hawk (Winston Duke) and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend Cissy (Shlesinger) to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice. The movie also stars Alan Arkin as Spenser’s old boxing coach, Bokeem Woodbine, Post Malone, Marc Maron, and Colleen Camp.

During the interview, Shlesinger revealed how she recently adopted a rescue dog from China, how she landed the role in Spenser Confidential, whether she was more nervous filming her sex scene with Wahlberg or walking on stage to do standup, and more. In addition, Shlesinger talked about writing and starring in Cuttlefish, which she calls “a mostly true story based on a lie” and “an anti rom-com.”

Check out what Shlesinger had to say in the player above, and find a breakdown of exactly what we talked about as well as the film’s trailer below.

Iliza Shlesinger:

We spend a lot of time talking about her rescue dog.

Did being cast in Instant Family help her land the role in Spenser Confidential?

Is she more nervous filming a sex scene with Mark Wahlberg or walking on stage to do standup?

She talks about the film she wrote and stars in that she hopes to call Cuttlefish. Which she calls “a mostly true story based on a lie” and “an anti rom-com.”