‘The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show’ Trailer Teases Comedian’s New Netflix Series

On Tuesday, Netflix released a trailer for The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, which stars on of the streaming giant’s go-to comedy stars, Iliza Shlesinger. Netflix is no stranger to sketch shows, have found recent success with Tim Robinson‘s I Think You Should Leave and Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show as it expands its comedy offerings.

Now, it’s Shlesinger’s turn to take a crack at stepping into the shoes of a color bunch of characters in this six-episode sketch series (say that five times fast, whydontcha). The stand-up comic serves as both the star and executive producer on the sketch show, leading “her ensemble cast in this hilarious satire filled series packed with insane original characters who inhabit the landscape of all the content we love to consume and make fun of” in a show that “celebrates/skewers the TV stereotypes that fill our screens big, small, and tiny.” As we see in the wacky new trailer, Shlesinger will play (among other characters): a newlywed who exhibits #BigFratBroEnergy after saying “I do”; a daytime talk show panel member who passive aggressively hangs out with her co-hosts; an infomercial saleswoman trying to sell, uh, “Christmas Mouth” while showcasing a dog’s face; and a narrator for a reality show about top knots. Even if you’re a seasoned consumer of all things sketch comedy, Shlesinger is a unique voice in comedy who will definitely not let you down in providing some insightful observations packed in between larger-than-life punchlines.

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, April 1. Check out the trailer below. For more, why not take a peek at our round-up of the best comedies you can watch on Netflix right now?