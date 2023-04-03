Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is ready to showcase the burgeoning talent of the Los Angeles comedy scene with her new three-part comedy special Iliza's Locals. Collider can exclusively reveal a new trailer that sees her welcoming to the stage a group of diverse local comics hand-picked by Shlesinger herself not because they're massive, world-famous names, but because they're just hilarious. The whole special will serve as a way to get the new and established faces of local L.A. comedy the attention they deserve for their talents and to give viewers the experience of taking a chance on homegrown comedians before they blow up.

The trailer acts as a mini-showcase of the comics who'll get their big shot in Iliza's Locals. As it flashes through the various routines, Shlesinger explains her logic behind bringing all of these fresh faces together. An L.A. product herself, she understands how brutal it can be to earn a national audience. Through hard work and showcasing her talents in every avenue possible, however, she went from getting rejected in high-profile auditions like Community and The Hangover to writing and starring in Netflix's Good on Paper among an avalanche of other projects. Filmed in Koreatown, Iliza's Locals looks to make that jump to comedy stardom easier for L.A.'s finest including Laura Peek, Felicia Folkes, Hunter Hill, Jason Cheny, and Irene Tu among others.

Shlesinger continued to talk up her fellow L.A. locals and attest to both the beauty and difficulty of the local stand-up scene in an official statement for the special, saying:

“I love the L.A. comedy scene and have been immersed in it for almost two decades. From alternative shows to iconic clubs like The Comedy Store and The Improv, the Los Angeles stand up community has given the world so many brilliant voices and it continues to grow. Honesttly, this is such a hard business and ‘Iliza’s Locals' is my chance to give some up and coming L.A. comics, whom I love, a chance to shine. You’ll laugh a lot. I promise.”

Where Can You Watch Iliza Shlesinger's New Three-Part Comedy Special?

Shlesinger has enjoyed a rapid ascent within the world of comedy over the past several years. Originally a Last Comic Standing winner, she's parlayed her talents into a strong acting career, writing and headlining the Netflix rom-com Good on Paper as well as starring in Spenser Confidential and Instant Family with Mark Wahlberg and Pieces of a Woman with Vanessa Kirby and Ellen Burstyn among others. She's established herself as a multihyphenate creative, also hosting the popular podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything, penning her first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity, and working on her own shows including the Netflix sketch comedy The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show and the uplifting pandemic era cooking show Don't Panic Pantry with her husband Noah Galuten all while still hosting specials on the streamer like last year's Hot Forever.

Iliza's Locals is Shlesinger's way of hyping up the scene she loves so much, and it premieres exclusively on the comedy streaming platform 800 Pound Gorilla on Tuesday, April 4. Each episode will be available for $10 or $25 for all three before moving to YouTube starting with Episode 1 on April 28. Episodes 2 and 3 will follow on April 29 and 30 respectively.

