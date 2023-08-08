The Big Picture I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer is a direct-to-video slasher sequel.

Starring Torrey DeVitto, David Paetkau, and Brooke Nevin I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer is coming to Blu-ray for the first time ever.

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer will be available on Blu-ray on September 26, along with I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, so you can complete your collection.

When it comes to horror sequels to popular slasher franchises, most rarely match the original. As Randy from Scream 2 put it, “Sequels suck”. For every Halloween II or A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, there’s a Friday the 13th Part V or Prom Night 2. However, arguably no questionable slasher sequel is as infamous as the third part in the I Know What You Did Last Summer trilogy, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. Now the 2006 direct-to-video sequel is coming to Blu-ray this Fall for the very first time.

What Is 'I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer' About?

I’ll Always Know tries to recapture the magic of the first film by having four teens cover up the death of a friend on an ill-fated Fourth of July. They agree to cover it and not tell the authorities. Similar to the first film, not everyone is okay with the plan, but the majority rules. Fast-forward a year later, the four teens are being hunted down by a revenge-seeking killer connected to their dark past.

Just like the first two films, I’ll Always Know is a murder mystery slasher.

However, unlike the first film, it doesn’t have Kevin Williamson writing the script. Over the last 25 years, slasher fans have debated where I Know What You Did Last Summer ranks among the rest of the subgenre's titans, but the one thing that can’t be debated is what Williamson brought to the film. Based on the book of the same name by Lois Duncan, the famous Scream writer brought his great sense of witty characters, sharp dialogue, and twisted suspense to the property. Its second sequel has none of that and barely has any ties to the first two films. Jennifer Love Hewitt or Freddie Prince Jr. didn’t return, which would be fine if the very low budget and lackluster story with forced supernatural elements weren’t so distracting.

In Defense of 'I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer'

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

I’ll Always Know is considered to be one of the worst horror films ever made that was simply cashing in on a franchise already dead in the water, and it was a clear product of its time — 2006 was the height of the direct-to-video sequel craze. Many popular franchises were getting that kind of treatment by this time like Chucky and Hellraiser. That doesn’t excuse the quality. However, it does make it one of those quick movies you pop in on a stormy night in with friends to have a fun time. It’s one of the best “so bad it’s good” movies ever made.

That’s why it’s great to see Sony put the film out on Blu-ray. They have done a great job in the past supporting their back catalog on physical media. I Know What You Did Last Summer was put out on 4K for its 25th anniversary last year, which was one of the best transfers of 2022, and its first sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is coming to 4K in September to celebrate its own 25th anniversary. While most horror fans don’t like the last film for very good reasons, you can’t have an incomplete trilogy on physical media. If you do, the fisherman killer might come after you.

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer arrives on Blu-ray on September 26, 2023. This is also the same day I Still Know drops on 4K.