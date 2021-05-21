The documentary series on the Golden State Killer will return with a special episode this summer.

HBO has announced that a new episode of its documentary series I’ll Be Gone in the Dark will soon be released. The hour-long presentation, which premieres June 21 at 10 p.m., will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Originally a six-part series released last year, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark was based on the book of the same name by Michelle McNamara. Haunted by the unsolved rape and murder of Kathy Lombardo in 1984 near her hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, McNamara began doggedly researching similar cold cases. She eventually looked into a series of home-invasion rapes and murders that terrified California in the 1970s and 1980s.

Although McNamara passed away in 2016, her book came out in 2018 and kept public interest in the Golden State Killer alive. Her research helped authorities apprehend Joseph James DeAngelo last summer. DeAngelo, now 75, was charged with 13 murders plus 50 rapes and given a life sentence.

According to HBO, this new episode of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark closes the chapter on the Golden State Killer and opens a new one, with McNamara’s work on the Lombardo case. “This episode brings shocking new revelations to light in the Lombardo case and features the late McNamara’s own research into the rape and murder,” HBO said in a press release, “which led to her return to Oak Park in 2013 to investigate it on the ground, quickly finding inconsistencies in the police work.

“Featuring the late McNamara’s own archival research and voice recordings, and interviews with residents of present-day Oak Park, this episode highlights the trauma that persists when a crime goes unsolved, with McNamara’s work standing as a stark reminder of the importance of citizen sleuths who remain dogged in their search for the truth.”

The new episode is a Story Syndicate Production directed by Elizabeth Wolff. Executive producers include Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Michelle McNamara, Dave Rath and Patton Oswalt. Oswalt was married to McNamara when she passed away and reflected on his and his daughter’s loss in the bittersweet and Emmy-winning comedy special, Annihilation.

A special episode of I'll Be Gone in the Dark airs June 21 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

