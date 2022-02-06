The apocalyptic duo is reunited on screen as husband and wife in the new film.

The 100 stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley are reuniting in the new sci-fi thriller I'll Be Watching. I'll Be Watching is produced by Benacus Entertainment in association with RNF Productions and is directed by Free Dead or Alive director and writer Erik Bernard. St. Agatha writer Sara Sometti Michaels and Elisa Manzini, who recently wrote the screenplay for Angel Baby, have penned the script. The movie will be part of Iuvit Media Sales' launch of virtual EFM.

According to an exclusive from Deadline, the movie is currently filming in Atlanta and features Taylor playing a woman trapped inside her own home. When she is isolated in her home and is suddenly fighting for survival, she has to find a way to make it out alive with her tech expert husband (played by her real-life husband, Morley).

"We are thrilled to have such talented stars as Eliza and Bob leading the cast and a great supporting cast. Filming has been an adventure so far, and we can't wait to bring this story to audiences around the world," said co-head of Atlanta-based Benacus Entertainment Seth Michaels about the casting announcement. The film is one of many that Benacus is working on bringing to audiences, including Southern Gothic, which was written and directed by Dead Poets Society's Tom Schulman.

The film is exciting for fans of The 100 though, because it brings back both Taylor and Morley. Taylor played Clarke Griffin in the series where she met her now-husband, Morley (who played Bellamy Blake). The show ran for seven seasons and was filled with characters that fans flocked to and enjoyed despite adverse audience reactions to the final season.

The 100 -- "Blood Giant" -- Image Number: HU711B_0842r.jpg -- Pictured: Eliza Taylor as Clarke -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

With I'll Be Watching set around a couple trying to survive in their own home, we can expect both Taylor and Morley to bring us performances that will stay with us for quite some time. We don't know much more about the story, but if we know anything about these two actors, it's that they know how to bring to life the fear of the unknown in a fascinating way. It's what they did best on The 100 and what their fans expect from their work beyond the show.

I'll Be Watching should be fun for fans of both The 100 and Taylor and Morley — and the setting especially should have audiences excited to see the two back on screen together once again. I'll Be Watching does not have a set release date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates!

