Gravitas Ventures has released a new trailer along with a poster for the upcoming romance film I'll Find You. The film is described as a more contemporary take on Shakespeare's classic love story, Romeo and Juliet. Instead of the Montagues and Capulets in fair Verona, the film tells the story of Robert (Leo Suter) and Rachel (Adelaide Clemens) in mid-20th Century Europe, ensnared by the tumult of World War II.

The trailer shows a younger Robert aspiring to become an opera singer. After performing for an opera star (Stellan Skarsgård), a younger Rachel tells Robert that he has an amazing voice. The trailer also highlights Rachel's own talents as a violinist. Years later, the two are still attracted to each other. However, they are unsure if they should pursue a relationship due to Rachel being Jewish and Robert being catholic, fearing that their parents would not accept it. When Rachel and her family are taken away by the Nazis, Robert decides to go to Germany to find Rachel. To find Rachel, Robert must perform opera for the Nazis, along with Skarsgård's character. Robert strives to reunite with Rachel, following every clue through concentration camps and across the sea.

Suter's previous work includes appearing in Scott Hicks's Fallen in 2016 and Robert Stromberg's Maleficent in 2014. Clemens has been seen in Martha Stephen's To the Stars, Justin Lerner's The Automatic Hate, and Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby. Connie Nielsen and Stephen Dorff will also appear in the film as supporting characters. The film's poster features Suter and Clemens at the top, with World War II-style planes flying above them, while also highlighting Skarsgård, Nielsen, and Dorff's supporting characters.

I'll Find You is directed by Martha Coolidge, whose previous directing credits include Material Girls, The Prince & Me, and Out to Sea. David S. Ward and Bozenna Intrator have written the screenplay —Intrator is also listed as a producer for the film. Ward also wrote Tony Bill's Flyboys and Nora Ephron's Sleepless in Seattle. Zbigniew Raczynski, Luca Raczynski, and Fred Roos are listed as producers for the film.

I'll Find You will hit theaters and Video On Demand on February 25th. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer and poster for the film below:

