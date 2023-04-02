Today, the output of animation studio illumination, the company responsible for the various Despicable Me movies and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, fits into a narrow lane. These are computer-animated comedies aimed at kids and their parents often featuring star-studded voice casts and broad physical gags that can translate into any country capable of selling Minions merchandise. But when Illumination was first starting out, the company had slightly different ambitions in mind. The studio was always focusing on kid-friendly material, but initially, Illumination was dead-set on also being a steady supplier of live-action movies.

After over a decade of existence, the only live-action title Illumination has produced is the long-forgotten 2011 Easter comedy Hop. What happened? Why did Illumination give up on its ambitions for live-action movies?

The Earliest Days of Illumination

Image via Universal Pictures

At the start of 2007, the news broke that Universal Pictures was making a big bid for family entertainment. This studio was launching a production company that would eventually take on the name of Illumination. This outfit would be led by Chris Meledandri, a man who had previously overseen the animation units at 20th Century Fox. Meledandri hadn't introduced the idea of 20th Century Fox distributing animated movies, but the studio didn't have a lengthy history with the retiform. There weren’t decades of prior smash hits Fox could turn to for guidance on how to make and release animated features.

Under Meledandri's leadership, 20th Century Fox delivered more consistent and lucrative motion pictures (after the 2000 film Titan A.E. passed, of course). The biggest victory in his time at Fox was when the studios Blue Sky Studios branch released the smash hit Ice Age and ensured Fox's dominance in the field of big-screen animation. A studio that had barely any animation experience a dead earlier was now giving Pixar a run for its money at the worldwide box office.

Universal, before Illumination, had about as much experience with animation as 20th Century Fox. The studio’s brief moment in the 1980s of going toe-to-toe with Disney thanks to titles like An American Tail and The Land Before Time had quickly vanished thanks to a handful of 1990s box office bombs like We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story. While every other American movie studio raced to make the next Shrek in the early 2000s, Universal waited until 2007 to try its hand once again at making regular animated movies. To get itself back on track, Universal couldn’t just rely on its current executive roster, none of whom had experience with animation. They would need an expert, like Meledandri.

As Illumination got off the ground, several ambitions arose that would eventually get tossed to the sidelines. For starters, Meledandri openly noted in early 2008 that Illumination would work with different animation studios on each of its movies. This plan would never come to fruition, since, after working so well with this outfit on the first Despicable Me, Illumination would have all its animated films brought to life at the company now known as Illumination Studios Paris. More pressingly, Meledandri also talked about a wide variety of live-action projects in the pipeline, all of which would be brought to life by creators of previously lucrative family films.

In his time at Fox, Meledandri and his cohorts had spent a lot of time and energy getting the studio the film rights to the Alvin and the Chipmunks characters. This franchise, which had already spawned a massively popular 2007 live-action kids’ movie, seemed to loom large over the potential future of Illumination. That was just the kind of lucrative property Universal wanted to start delivering regularly.

What Live-Action Films Was Illumination Planning on Making?

Though the very first animated Illumination title, Despicable Me, was a completely original feature, this studio was looking to go a different route for its live-action properties. Nearly all the proposed live-action films Illumination announced in its earliest years were based on pre-existing material. This included a feature film take on Where’s Waldo?, while another children's book character, Curious George, was set to be the centerpiece of another Illumination live-action movie.

Most interestingly was that, by the end of 2010, Illumination had acquired the rights to make a live-action movie out of the manga property Pluto. Considering none of Illumination's works have been anywhere near rooted in the worlds of either manga or anime, the mind reels at what the Minions people would've done with Pluto. All of these would emerge in theaters after Illumination’s very first live-action motion picture, Hop. This project focused on the son of the current Easter Bunny (Russell Brand) trying to make it big as a musician. As if the focus on a CG-animated critter wreaking havoc in the real world wasn’t enough to make Hop seem evocative of Alvin and the Chipmunks, this Illumination titled was helmed by Chipmunks director Tim Hill.

In 2011, Hop hit theaters and ended up doing…fine. The film managed to outgross other live-action/CGI kid’s movies from the same era (like Yogi Bear), but it certainly didn’t bring down the box office as the first Despicable Me had a few months earlier. Even with box office grosses that were more “OK” than extraordinary, Illumination continued to announce new live-action features, including a Clifford the Big Red Dog adaptation in 2012. This was in spite of none of those earlier live-action Illumination movies making any progress in development.

Part of the issue with Illumination’s live-action division was in tackling pre-existing characters who are famous but also don’t have enough personality to hinge a whole movie on. What on Earth does a Where’s Waldo? film even look like? It’s not like other Illumination films are masterpieces of screenwriting, but it’s easy to see Illumination artists and executives gravitating towards concepts like The Secret Life of Pets or Sing that don’t have to bend over backward to justify their existence. Plus, live-action filmmaking can be an expensive endeavor, and something like Pluto, with its futuristic world dominated by robots, would easily need a $100+ million budget to be realized. Those kinds of costs would run counter to Illumination’s famous love for keeping its movies as cheaply budgeted as possible.

The Death of Illumination’s Live-Action Endeavors

Image via Universal Pictures

There was no massive or dramatic announcement that Illumination had gotten out of the live-action movie biz. It was more like a quiet truth people gradually began to pick up on. As the mid-2010s approached, Illumination had no more live-action family movies in the pipeline and Hop was becoming more and more of a distant memory. Perhaps someday they’ll return to this medium for storytelling, but for now, the focus appears to be exclusively on animated features.

Given how bad and derivative Hop was, not to mention how the proposed live-action Illumination features were all rehashes of old brands, it’s hard to be too mournful of Illumination getting out of the live-action cinema game. In the context of history, Illumination’s initial embrace and then gradual quiet eschewing of live-action properties show how the company has evolved over the years. Initially, Illumination was meant to just mimic the hits of Meledandri’s old stomping grounds at 20th Century Fox. While the studio’s animated output is certainly still reminiscent of other features from rival studios, the success of Despicable Me seemed to encourage Illumination brass to make more movies like that 2010 sleeper hit rather than exclusively lean on mimicking Fox hits. Given the box office track record Illumination’s accumulated over the years, it’s hard to dispute the idea that the studio made the right call in ditching plans for live-action productions.