When it comes to American Animated films, the main studio competition used to be between Disney and Dreamworks; in some respects, it's still a prominent rivalry. But over the last two decades, a little animation studio owned by Universal known as Illumination has become one of modern cinema's animated mainstays. While their films haven't always been popular with critics and animation skeptics, they have managed to strike a chord with audiences of all ages worldwide. Indeed, many of their films have broken dozens of international box office records.

Illumination's films have introduced fun settings, remarkably well-written characters, and even one or two beloved adaptations of famous works. While many dismiss the studio as a whole because its quality can be less consistent than the likes of Pixar, it's important to rank and discuss their best work, acknowledging their successes, their storytelling strengths, and the genuine heart and passion that they possess.

10 'Despicable Me 3' (2017)

Directed by: Pierre Coffin & Kyle Balda

The third Despicable Me film may be the weakest in the trilogy, but that doesn't mean it's a complete failure by any means. After Gru (Steve Carell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) get fired from the Anti-Villain League for failing to capture new villain Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), Gru discovers he has a secret twin brother, Dru (Steve Carell). The family makes their way to Dru's island home, only to find Dru is a wannabe villain.

While much of the film's plot is hijacked by a subplot involving the minions breaking into a TV studio, getting arrested, and spending some time in jail, we do get moments that evolve the characters and their relationships. Lucy, in particular, gets a good subplot about adjusting to her new role as mother to the three girls and not always making the right decisions. It may focus too much on jokes compared to the other two films in the series, but it's still a fun time.

9 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' (2017)

Directed by: Chris Renaud

Unlike the first movie, which had a fun, if predictable, story, The Secret Life of Pets 2 doesn't have much of a straight story. Instead, it tells of three specific plots - Max (Patton Oswalt) learning to deal with Katie's (Ellie Kemper) new son Liam while on vacation outside the city, Gidget (Jenny Slate) infiltrating an apartment of cats to get Max's favorite toy back, and Snowball (Kevin Hart) now acting as a superhero trying to rescue a tiger from an abusive circus.

Overall, while the story and conflict are not as prominent or as well-focused as the first movie, it does a fair job adding new memorable characters, including Snowball's new Shi Tsu sidekick, Daisy (Tiffany Haddish), and Max's new mentor, Rooster (Harrison Ford). The Secret Life of Pets 2 doesn't overtake the original in terms of quality, but it does what a good sequel is supposed to do - continue the story and expand the world.

8 'Migration' (2023)

Directed by: Benjamin Renner

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was an epic adventure that set Illumination's box office records high, while their first release afterward, Migration, is a comparatively more minor film in both scale and story. But that has not undermined the film's film's success, both critically and financially. It begins with a family of ducks called the Mallards living in New England, watching other ducks migrate to Jamaica for the winter. While overprotective and anxious dad Mack (Kumail Nanjiani) is perfectly content for his family to stay in their safe pond, his wife Pam (Elizabeth Banks) and two ducklings Gwen (Tresi Gazal) and Dax (Caspar Jennings) decide to join the migration down south, only to find new dangers as they find themselves in human territory.

Benjamin Renner, director of the Oscar-nominated Ernest and Celestine, is the director and co-writer for Migration, and delivers an admirable attempt by Illumination to explore new territory, even if it doesn't quite make the full landing. The story is something many animated films have attempted before, but the heart and emotion are most certainly in the right place.

7 'Despicable Me 2' (2013)

Directed by: Chris Renaud & Pierre Coffin

The first Despicable Me film may have done well with critics and the box office, but Despicable Me 2 did so well financially that it became Universal Studios' most profitable animated franchise. Retiring from villainy, Gru finds himself pulled back into his world of espionage by the Anti-Villain League—a secret organisation that investigates and neutralises threats from new villains. Alongside new partner Lucy Wilde, Gru explores a possible new threat while failing to notice his minions keep disappearing.

While not as emotionally driven as the first movie, it does well with new characters and settings. Lucy Wilde makes for Gru's perfect match, and the Anti-Villain League is the perfect way to advance the spy/heist elements of this franchise while keeping Gru's journey to becoming a good guy intact. Not to mention outdoing the first movie in one important element—it's wonderfully over-the-top antagonist, El Macho (Benjamin Bratt).

6 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' (2022)

Directed by: Kyle Balda

Minions: The Rise of Gru focuses on the titular supervillain as a 12-year-old rookie trying to join the most powerful villain gang in the world - the Vicious 6. But after his interview goes badly, he steals a precious jewel belonging one of their former members. When Gru gets kidnapped as a result, it’s up to the minions to save their new favorite boss.

While the first Minions film used its 1960s setting as a mere backdrop for the minions' antics, Rise of Gru uses its 70s setting in every aspect of the plot, visual design, and humor. Much of the villains' themes take their inspiration from disco and martial arts movies of the era, making it more visually dynamic than its predecessor. Not to mention, cameos from popular characters and callbacks to earlier films do a great job of tying the minions back in with the rest of the Despicable Me universe.

5 'The Secret Life of Pets' (2016)

Directed by: Chris Renaud

Illumination's next big hit released after Minions, The Secret Life of Pets is a charming, straightforward film about what pets do when humans aren't around. In New York City, little dog Max (Louis C.K.) is living his best life as the pet of human owner Katie - only to get a nasty surprise when she brings home a new dog, Duke (Eric Stonestreet). But when Max and Duke run afoul of a gang of stray pets led by a crazy little rabbit named Snowball, they must work together to return to their apartment before Katie gets home.

The story is relatively simple, and the central conflict could be seen as derivative of a particular toy-themed classic. Still, The Secret Life of Pets uses its setting and wide assortment of fluffy new characters to its advantage. It ultimately has its heart in all the right places and shows genuine love for the animals that inhabit our homes and lives.

4 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Directed by: Aaron Horvath & Micheal Jelenic

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the highest-grossing Illumination film thus far and easily their best adaptation of another property. In Brooklyn, brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) run a struggling plumbing business and struggle to earn the respect of those around them. But they stumble upon a mysterious green pipe in the sewers that transports Mario to the Mushroom Kingdom and Luigi into the clutches of the evil Koopa king Bowser (Jack Black). To stop Bowser and get his brother back, Mario teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Micheal Key), and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), forming a tenuous but strong alliance.

The animation is gorgeous, the voice actors leave a strong impression as their characters, especially Jack Black and Charlie Day, and visually, the film feels like the game came to life. While the pace is relatively breakneck, the licensed songs in place of original music are overused and the story could have benefited for some moments to allow the story to breathe; it's still a fun time demonstrating an exhaustive amount of potential from Illumination’s partnership with Nintendo.

3 'Sing' (2016)

Directed by: Garth Jennings

While Illumination films don't always stick the landing with their plots, they do manage to create memorable characters with interesting stories that are fun to watch. By most metrics, no Illumination franchise has managed to pull off as successful character work as the Sing movies. Showman koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) runs the once vibrant, now dilapidated Moon Theater. Desperate to save his theatre from demolition, he puts on a singing competition, attracting animals from all walks of life. These include but are not limited to overworked pig mother Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), angsty teen guitarist porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), heartfelt Gorilla Johnny (Taron Edgerton), and cocky, Frank Sinatra wannabe mouse Mike (Seth MacFarlane).

The story may be fairly predictable, but the music is vibrant and catchy and does a perfect job showcasing the talent of the voice actors. Johnny and Ash’s arcs especially make for compelling viewing. Mike is rather unlikable but gets his comeuppance, and Buster’s methods of getting results are questionable, but ultimately, he is trying to do the right thing.

2 'Sing 2' (2021)

Directed by: Garth Jennings

The Moon Theater troupe decides to take their act to Redshore City to pitch their act to wolf executive Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale). After a misunderstanding and some antics give them a show without a set, each character goes on their own individual journey to resolve their issues. For example, Johnny has to pick up some dancing skills to impress an obnoxiously challenging instructor (Adam Buxton), Meena the elephant (Tori Kelly) must engage in a romantic duet while in love with someone else, and Ash must seek out and convince reclusive rockstar Clay Calloway (Bono) to let go of his years-long grief and perform again.

While the first Sing movie laid the groundwork with exciting characters and catchy music, Sing 2 brings more interesting arcs for them to follow and improve on minor issues from the first. Mike is nowhere to be seen, Buster’s character flaws are dealt with far more quickly, and the setting from a generic town to a Vegas-like city makes for a vibrant new locale.

1 'Despicable Me' (2010)

Directed by: Chris Renaud & Pierre Coffin

It's the first animated film Illumination released, and it’s easily their greatest. Brilliant supervillain Gru plans to fulfill his childhood dream of stealing the moon. However, the only hindrance to his plan is getting a shrink ray recently stolen by his new rival, Vector (Jason Segel). He decides to adopt three orphan girls - Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Elsie Fisher) - to sneak into Vector's lair, steal the shrink ray, and fully intends to leave the girls behind once the mission is done.

But the longer they stay with Gru, the more they begin to chip away at Gru's hardened heart. While the animation is not relatively as well-defined as Illumination's later work, it easily has its strongest script. While the minions are ever-present, they are sidelined for Gru's emotional journey, and the heart and story are emphasized over everything. Despicable Me is the one that put the studio on the map and set the stage for all that followed.

