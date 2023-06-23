It has been a long five years since writer/director Boots Riley exploded onto the cinematic scene with the sensational Sorry to Bother You, and the visionary filmmaker is soon set to conquer a new frontier with his ambitious new Amazon Prime series, I'm a Virgo. Just like the groundbreaking social commentary film that came before it, the upcoming series begins with a surreal yet simple concept, centering around a 13-foot-tall young man who just wants to be treated like an average person. It doesn't take long for the plot to take an even weirder left turn, becoming a full-blown superhero satire where the main character of Cootie (Jharrel Jerome) goes toe-to-toe with a sinister vigilante known only as The Hero (Walton Goggins).

Boots Riley being involved already makes Amazon Prime's upcoming series a must-watch, but the characters who inhabit this larger-than-life story (and who those who are playing them) make this one of the most exciting projects of the year. To see learn more about Jharrel Jerome's Cootie, Walton Goggins' The Hero, and all the other major characters and cast members appearing in the show's upcoming first season, here is a comprehensive cast and character guide for I'm a Virgo.

Jharrel Jerome as Cootie

Portraying the lead role of I'm a Virgo's central character of Cootie is Jharrel Jerome, with the actor filling the very big shoes of the naive and lovable 13-foot-tall man. If Jerome looks familiar, that's because he's best known for playing the teenage version of Kevin from the second act of the Academy Award-winning Moonlight. Jerome also has a significant role in the recently released Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, though we won't dare spoil what that bombshell role is for those who have yet to see the new Spidey film.

The origins of Cootie's massive size are a mystery, but Cootie has spent a good portion of his life stuck indoors as his parents have tried their best to shield their unique son from the outside world. That's a temporary solution, as Cootie begins to outgrow his humble abode literally and eventually decides that he wants to experience everything else that the world has to offer. Being a virtual giant, it's understandable that Cootie quickly becomes a viral sensation, as he gains a dedicated friend group and even falls in love at his local burger joint. However, Cootie's size also attracts people who wish him harm, including a clueless cult leader and a narcissistic superhero.

Walton Goggins as The Hero

Walton Goggins is a character actor who is no stranger to playing villains in many shows and movies. Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Ant-Man and the Wasp are just some examples of the villainous characters Goggins has played over the years, but his antagonist character in I'm a Virgo is revered as a hero in the world of I'm a Virgo. This adds yet another evil superhero to Amazon Prime's growing pantheon of them, including Homelander (Antony Starr) from The Boys and Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) from Invincible.

However, where Homelander and Omni-Man are clear satirical takes on Superman, The Hero looks closer to an absurdist take on Batman. Instead of being gifted with superhuman abilities, The Hero takes advantage of all manner of tech, such as an ultra-advanced super suit and a fancy form of transportation with a self-propelled helicopter pack. Though heroes are often thought of as altruistic and selfless, The Hero is very obviously a self-absorbed narcissist, caring more about his looks rather than being a great heroic individual. How he entered a conflict with Cootie (someone who idolized him) isn't known, but, likely, The Hero isn't thrilled that someone with actual superpowers is hogging up his spotlight.

Olivia Washington as Flora

Playing the character of Flora, a hugely important figure in Cootie's journey, will be played by Olivia Washington. Washington has previously had significant roles in The Butler, The Little Things, and The Tragedy of Macbeth. She also recently co-starred in the John Boyega thriller Breaking.

Flora is a dedicated employee at Bing-Bang Burger, a fictional fast-food chain seen in I'm a Virgo that is likely the show's equivalent to McDonald's or Burger King. When Cootie drops by the restaurant to get some food (using nothing but a big pile of pennies), he meets Flora, and the two seem to take an instant liking to each other. She seems utterly unfazed by Cootie's massive size and is one of the few people Cootie has come into contact with who don't immediately mischaracterize him for his height.

Kara Young as Jones

Playing the best-friend character of Jones is Kara Young, whose prior television work includes The Punisher and The Staircase.

Of all of Cootie's new friends, Kara is the one who is the most mature. Where the other friends of Felix (Brett Gray) and Scat (Allius Barnes) are caught up in the novelty of a 13-foot-tall best bud, Jones seems to care about Cootie genuinely and wants to show him what life is all about. She is also a community organizer, who wants to take care of her Oakland neighborhood. Cootie even confides in Jones about his crush on Flora, and Jones gives some sincere advice on how to proceed.

Brett Gray as Felix and Allius Barnes as Scat

Rounding out Cootie's friend group are Felix, played by On My Block star Brett Gray, and Scat, played by PEN15 star Allius Barnes.

Felix is obsessed with cars and soon becomes Cootie's best friend, after initially attempting to pee on Cootie when he's disguised as a bush. Scat is the much more easygoing of the two but has a vital arc toward the latter half of the series.

Carmen Ejogo as LaFrancine and Mike Epps as Martisse

Cootie's aunt and uncle also have some serious star-power attached to them, with Selma star Carmen Ejogo playing Aunt LaFrancine, and The Hangover star Mike Epps as Uncle Martisse.

The first scene of the first trailer sees Martisse referring to Cootie as a "big mother f*cker", saying his size is creating dents in the house. Martisse and Francine became Cootie's guardians and parental figures after his mother died giving birth. Martisse mentions that he and LaFrancine have taken great care to shield Cootie from the outside world, knowing that people may try to exploit him. That said, even they know that they can't keep their nephew inside forever, and all they can do now is hope that he's prepared for the highs and lows he'll experience in daily life.

Robert Longstreet as Cult Leader

The Haunting of Hill House's own Mr. Dudley, Robert Longstreet, will be playing a more comedic satirical character in I'm a Virgo.

Credited only as "Cult Leader", the character can be seen followed by a gaggle of cultists, each wearing warm-looking black turtleneck sweaters. This individual is the exact person that Cootie's parents were worried about. Someone who cares more about Cootie's role as a 13-foot-tall prop rather than a living, breathing person with thoughts and ambitions.