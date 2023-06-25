If you're looking for an absurdist comedy like Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You delivered in 2018, you might be in for a treat. The upcoming comedy series, I'm a Virgo, which will debut on Prime Video on June 23, follows the peculiar life of Cootie, a 19-year-old who happens to be 13 feet tall. After spending 19 years growing up in isolation from the outside world, Cootie decides to venture out and experience what life has to offer. Now, the streaming service unveiled a 7-minute clip introducing each character, including—of course—Cootie, who will be portrayed by When They See Us actor Jharrel Jerome.

Cootie's family decided to isolate him in their Oakland, California, home to protect him from the dangers that the outside world may cause, considering his height, which only grows taller as he ages. But when Cootie finally decides to live on his terms (by venturing into the world for the first time), the young man meets other people from all walks of life.

A teenager who has known little about the real world his entire life begins to step outside of what he knows from television and comic books and leaves home to explore the world. Throughout his journey, however, he is constantly put in awkward situations, while making new friends and falling in love for the first time. Cootie, the naive lead character introduced in the "Meet the Characters" clip, finds a circle that will aid him in his discoveries.

Image via Amazon Studios

Who Is in I'm a Virgo?

Felix, played by Brett Gray, is described as "the hype man of Cootie's newly-found friend group who claims the spot of Cootie's first real friend," while Kara Young's Jones is an activist who advocates for equality. Moreover, Allius Barnes plays Scat, who soon finds a special bond with Cootie over their shared love of comics. Olivia Washington, on the other hand, portrays Cootie's love interest. As a Pisces who's good at being alone, Olivia forms a relationship with Cootie—a Virgo—who is organized. In addition, Martisse and Lafrancine, played by Mike Epps and Carmen Ejogo, serve as Cootie's adoptive parents, while Walton Goggins stars as The Hero, a self-proclaimed fighter wearing a self-made hero suit, whom Cootie has idolized since he was an infant.

Created and directed by Riley, I'm a Virgo received rave reviews when it premiered in March at the South by Southwest film festival. All seven episodes of the upcoming series are now available on Prime Video. You can watch the "Meet the Characters" featurette below.