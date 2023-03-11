If you’ve been searching for more of the absurdist and fantastical, in the vein of Sorry to Bother You, then we have fantastic news: Boots Riley, the writer, and director of Sorry to Bother You is back with a new series coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. Starring Jharrel Jerome, Walton Goggins, and Olivia Washington among others, this new show, I’m a Virgo, is a surreal and joyous coming-of-age tale about a 13-foot-tall black man named Cootie.

Image via Prime Video

Related:Michael B. Jordan Is Bringing the 'Creed-Verse' to Amazon

What Is I’m a Virgo About?

I’m A Virgo focuses on Cootie, a young man played by Jharrel Jerome. Cootie is a pretty average guy in most ways, he’s upbeat, outgoing, and always looking for an adventure since he’s a Virgo and “Virgos love adventure,” as he notes. One major thing that differentiates Cootie from those around him is his height: he’s 13 feet tall. This leads his family to try to shield him from the outside world and from people who might want to take advantage of him. Of course, that can’t last forever, and Cootie eventually leaves his home to explore the larger world of Oakland California. When talking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, I’m a Virgo’s creator, Boots Riley noted that when others see Cootie they see “a giant Black man” but what is important to Cootie about himself is that he’s a Virgo.

Who Is in the Cast of I’m a Virgo?

Image via Prime Video

I’m a Virgo stars Jharrel Jerome, who viewers may remember from his award-winning turn as teenage Kevin in Barry Jenkins’s Moonlight. He also played Korey in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series When They See Us. Jenkins and DuVernay have both spoken glowingly of Jerome’s talent, with Jenkins telling the LA Times that

“When you watch Jharrel in that movie, he’s not a guy who’s been over-rehearsing. That’s a dude learning by doing. It’s amazing”

DuVernay praised his ability to understand and convey emotions:

“The human things…the care that he gave to the parts that were more quiet, the moments that another actor might have glossed over. He knew the little stuff is the big stuff.”

Walton Goggins plays “The Hero,” a literal superhero who is Cootie’s role model. Goggins has previously played Billy in Django Unchained, Chris in The Hateful Eight, and Boyd in Justified among his many roles. He won a Critics Choice Award for his role in the darkly comedic Vice Principals. He will also be starring in Prime Video's television adaptation of the video game series Fallout, which is due to hit the streamer later this year.

Olivia Washington also stars. Washington has previously been in Lee Daniels’s The Butler, Joel Coen’s adaption of The Tragedy of Macbeth, and John Lee Hancock’s The Little Things, the latter two also starred her father Denzel Washington.

Other stars include Brett Gray, Kara Young, and Allius Barnes. Gray, like Jerome, was in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, where he played Clarence. He also played Jamal in the series On My Block which ran on Netflix from 2018 to 2021. You may recognize Kara Young as Wendy in The Punisher and as Yasmine in the miniseries The Staircase. She also played Drina in The Driven. Allius Barnes played Evan in Pen15, 2Ton in Snowfall, and Vince in Cruel Summer.

Mike Epps and Carmen Ejogo are both confirmed to have recurring roles in the series as well. Epps is known for his stand-up, as well as playing Day-Day in the movies Next Friday and Friday After Next. He was also in The Hangover franchise, was LJ in Resident Evil: Apocalypse and Resident Evil: Extinction, and played Richard Pryor in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Carmen Ejogo played Coretta Scott King in Ava DuVernay’s Selma, Karine in Alien Covenant, and President Seraphina Picquery in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

When talking with Collider, Riley mentioned some of the cameos viewers can look forward to which include LaKeith Stanfield, Elijah Wood, and Kendrick Sampson. Stanfield shot to fame after playing Cash in Sorry to Bother You and Darius in Atlanta. Wood is of course, best known for playing the hobbit Frodo Baggins in Lord of the Rings, and Sampson has been a regular in hit series including The Vampire Diaries, How to Get Away with Murder, and Insecure. It’s hard to disagree with Boots Riley’s assessment that his cast “is hard as hell.”

Who Is the Crew Behind I'm a Virgo?

Image via Annapurna

I’m a Virgo is written and directed by Boots Riley. The multitalented Riley is in musical groups including The Coup and Street Sweeper Social Club and has worked tirelessly as an advocate for racial and economic justice. Of course, he is best known to most for his brilliant surrealist film Sorry to Bother You. There is every reason to think that Riley’s distinctive style and unapologetically anticapitalist politics that made Sorry to Bother You so memorable will come through in I’m a Virgo as well.

Tze Chun is Riley’s co-showrunner. Chun has previously worked as a writer on series including Fox’s Gotham, and ABC’s Once Upon a Time and Cashmere Mafia. Chun will also act as a showrunner on the upcoming HBO Max animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Riley’s group The Coup will be providing the soundtrack to I’m a Virgo, much like they did with Sorry to Bother You, and the Oakland-based project Tune-Yards will provide the score. Tune-Yards were also behind the score for Sorry to Bother You.

The executive producers include Riley, Chun, and Jerome, in addition to Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res. The series is a Media Res and Amazon Studios co-production.

When and Where Did I'm a Virgo Film?

Filming for I'm a Virgo primarily took play in New Orleans, Louisiana. Back in May 2022, Tze Chun officially announced that filming for the series had wrapped.

Watch the Trailer for I’m a Virgo:

Scored to Tune-Yards’ “Gangsta”, the trailer begins with a young Cootie, who is already so large that he causes damage to his family home. As Cootie ages he only grows even taller, leading his family to try to keep him from the outside world to protect him from people who might try to exploit him. Cootie’s curiosity and love of adventure take him out of his family home and into the larger world. “Take a fantastical joyride with a young dude on his way to do big things,” the trailer encourages audiences.

Related:'Dead Ringers': Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Rachel Weisz Series

Where Can You Watch I’m a Virgo?

I’m a Virgo is a co-production of Media Res and Amazon Studios and will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime. Prime, Amazon’s streaming service often offers free or low-cost trials for those curious about its catalog and offerings. It also offers reduced rates for students and others.

When Will I’m a Virgo Release?

Image via Prime Video

I’m A Virgo’s release date has not yet been announced, but considering a trailer has been released, and the show is debuting at the South by Southwest film festival, we have every reason to expect the series to be available on Amazon soon. The first season will consist of seven episodes.

We can’t wait to experience this absurdist bildungsroman and learn more about Cootie and his world. With an unusual and charming story and a fantastic cast and crew behind it, I’m a Virgo is sure to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year.