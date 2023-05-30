In just under a month, Boots Riley is bringing another absurdist comedy to Prime Video with I'm a Virgo. The series follows a 13-foot-tall young man who's tired of hiding. After previously teasing viewers with a new clip, Prime Video released the official trailer for the series, which premieres on June 23.

I'm a Virgo centers on Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a larger-than-life young man from Oakland, California, who finally gains the chance to venture into the world for the first time. For his entire life so far, all Cootie has known is what he consumed from television and comic books, leaving home to "experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world." During his journey, he makes new friends, encounters love for the first time, and finds himself in awkward situations. He even meets a real-life superhero and his personal idol, The Hero (Walton Goggins).

The first teaser for the series debuted back in March, offering viewers an already decent glimpse at what to expect from the show. It showcased a bit of what Cootie's home life was like, emphasizing how his size led his parents sheltering him to protect him from the outside. When Cootie finally escapes, his world becomes more surreal, blending Riley's sharp absurdist style with fantasy elements. The latest trailer provides a similar look, continuing to tease what awaits viewers as they take on the world with Cootie.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'I'm a Virgo' Review: Boots Riley and Jharrel Jerome Team up for a Towering Achievement | SXSW 2023

Along with Jerome and Goggins, I'm a Virgo boasts a powerhouse ensemble that includes Mike Epps, Brett Gray, Tony nominated and Obie-winning Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Carmen Ejogo, and Olivia Washington. In a prior interview with Collider, Riley also confirmed that Elijah Wood, Lakeith Stanfield, and Kendrick Sampson have cameo roles. The show is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Media Res Studios. Riley co-showruns and executive produced with Tze Chun. Media Res Studios' Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produced alongside Jerome and Rebecca Rivo. I'm a Virgo features a score and original music by art pop duo Tune-Yards.

How Many Episodes Is I'm a Virgo?

I'm a Virgo will have seven episodes. During the show's debut at Sundance, Riley jokingly confirmed that number was for a pretty simple reason: "I love the number seven. I like it upside down, and I like the way it looks, I like the angle that it makes." But, ultimately, it's just how the story panned out.

I'm A Virgo debuts June 23 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer below: