Directed by Walter Salles, the heartbreaking I'm Still Here has been an unquestionable success, thanks almost entirely to the movie's quality. Little was initially known about I'm Still Here outside the movie's homeland of Brazil, with the sheer impressive quality of this tender, true tale forcing its way into the mainstream across the world. Because of this, I'm Still Here has broken plenty of box office records thus far, becoming the highest-grossing Brazilian film of the post-pandemic era and only the third Brazilian film in history to pass the $5 million mark at the domestic box office.

I'm Still Here's total box office haul to date stands at $28.2 million worldwide, split between a $5.2 million domestic total and an impressive $23 million from overseas markets. Not only does this make the film one of the most successful Brazilian movies ever, it also propels it into several box office lists, including up to second in the current list of highest-grossing limited release movies of 2025. In fact, given the movie is just $50,000 away from its first-place rival, it is possible that I'm Still Here could still become the number one highest-grossing limited release at the 2025 domestic box office, riding off the coattails of its recent Oscars success.

'I'm Still Here' Has Just Made Academy Awards History