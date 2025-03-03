Fresh off their Oscar win on Sunday, the folks behind I'm Still Here had another reason to celebrate. The Brazilian film passed major new milestones at the box office this weekend, both domestically and worldwide. I'm Still Here is the highest-grossing Brazilian film of the post-pandemic era, and one of the highest-grossing films that the country has produced in years. Directed by Walter Salles, I'm Still Here is a period drama that follows a woman's quest to make sense of her dissident husband's disappearance during turbulent political times in the 1970s.

I'm Still Here seemed to pick up steam towards the latter half of the awards season, taking over from India's All We Imagine As Light to bag a Best Picture nomination. One spot is typically reserved for an international title. In addition to becoming the first Brazilian film to score a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, I'm Still Here was also nominated in the Best Actress category for Fernanda Torres' central performance, and ended up winning the Best International Feature Oscar. This weekend, it became only the third Brazilian film in history to pass the $5 million mark at the domestic box office. The movie has made over $32 million globally, and is now the fifth-biggest Brazilian film of all time, having overtaken the $30 million lifetime haul of City of God.

Brazil's biggest global hit remains Elite Squad: The Enemy Within, directed by José Padilha, who went on to make the RoboCop reboot starring Joel Kinnaman. Padilha also directed some of the earliest episodes of Netflix's Narcos. Salles, on the other hand, moved to Hollywood after breaking out with Central Station over two decades ago. He directed the horror film Dark Water, starring Jennifer Connelly, which made nearly $70 million globally. Salles also directed the Jack Kerouac adaptation On the Road, starring Kristen Stewart.

'I'm Still Here' Was the Top-Rated Best Picture Nominee at the Oscars