For an entire month, director Brady Corbet's epic drama The Brutalist had been delivering the best per-theater average of any film currently playing in the country. But this weekend, The Brutalist was dethroned by Brazil's I'm Still Here. Directed by the acclaimed Walter Salles, the drama was released in five domestic locations, where it earned around $125,000. Including the revenue that it generated during a token Oscars qualifying run last year, the film's domestic box office haul now stands at over $150,000. More importantly, it reported the best per-theater average at the domestic box office this weekend.

The film's $25,000 PTA puts it ahead of not only The Brutalist, but also holdover hits such as Mufasa: The Lion King, and newcomers such as Wolf Man. A drama about the wife of a disappeared political dissident, I'm Still Here emerged as a record-breaking hit in its home country of Brazil, grossing over $13 million against a reported production budget of under $2 million. The movie successfully defeated not only competition at the box office, but also a boycott attempt from far-right groups to become Brazil's top-grossing film of the post-pandemic era.

And the buzz only appears to be building. Star Fernanda Torres defied the odds recently to win the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama award at the Golden Globes. Her surprise win split the Oscars race wide open. The movie also made it to the December shortlist for the Best International Feature category. I'm Still Here premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival to excellent reviews. It currently holds a "fresh" 94% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Salles previously tasted global success with The Motorcycle Diaries, which was released in 2004. His last release was the English-language drama On the Road, starring Kristen Stewart.

'I'm Still Here' Is Setting New Benchmarks for Brazilian Cinema

I'm Still Here delivered the biggest-ever debut for a Brazilian film in North America, out-performing City of God, which was released over two decades ago, and was incidentally co-produced by Salles. The movie will expand into eight new locations this week, and into more than 500 locations on February 7 — the widest-ever for a Brazilian film, once again ahead of City of God. Distributors Sony Pictures Classics are counting on Oscars success to propel the film's box office to greater heights. You can watch I'm Still Here in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

9 10 I'm Still Here I'm Still Here delves into the tumultuous era of 1970s Brazil, focusing on Eunice Paiva's enduring quest to uncover the fate of her husband, Rubens Paiva, who disappeared during the dictatorship. As she nears the truth after decades, Eunice is confronted with the onset of Alzheimer's, adding urgency to her search. Director Walter Salles Cast Fernanda Torres , Selton Mello , Fernanda Montenegro , Valentina Herszage , Maeve Jinkings , Dan Stulbach , Humberto Carrão , Carla Ribas , Maitê Padilha , Guilherme Silveira , Cora Ramalho , Bárbara Luz , Camila Márdila , Thelmo Fernandes Runtime 137 Minutes Expand

