Ever since director Bong Joon-ho's Parasite altered the Oscars landscape forever, several foreign films have benefited tremendously from a more inclusive Academy. Acclaimed dramas such as Drive My Car, The Worst Person in the World, Another Round, RRR, and Godzilla Minus One have either won or been nominated in key categories. This year's foreign-language crossover hit is I'm Still Here. The Brazilian period drama scored three Oscar nominations, and has since emerged as one of the highest-grossing Brazilian films of all time.

Discount Tuesday turned out to be incredibly successful for the film at the domestic box office. I'm Still Here generated around $150,000, out-performing holdover releases such as Wicked, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, and Nosferatu. The film's previous biggest single-day haul came last Saturday, when it grossed over $430,000. I'm Still Here received the widest-ever theatrical release for a Brazilian film this week, with its theater-count being increased from 93 to 704. The film's Tuesday haul took its running domestic total past the $2.5 million mark.

Directed by Walter Salles, it's only the third Brazilian film in history to pass the $2 million milestone domestically, after Salles' own Central Station ($6.5 million) and Fernando Meirelles' City of God ($7.5 million). The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received excellent reviews. I'm Still Here announced itself as a major awards contender when star Fernanda Torres surprisingly won in the Best Actress - Drama category at the Golden Globes. She also went on to receive an Oscar nomination for her performance as a woman trying to locate her missing husband during a period of political turmoil in Brazil.

No Other Best Picture Nominee Has Earned a Better Rotten Tomatoes Score this Year