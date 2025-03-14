Brazilian filmmaker Walter Salles broke out over two decades ago with his internationally acclaimed film Central Station. Since its release, it has remained one of the highest-grossing Brazilian films in domestic box office history, settling at the number two spot behind City of God. Central Station's record has now been broken by the Oscar-winning hit I'm Still Here. But what makes the story all the more interesting is the fact that I'm Still Here stars Fernanda Torres, whose mother, Fernanda Montenegro, headlined Central Station all those years ago. Montenegro also appears in I'm Still Here, which became the first Brazilian film in history to score a Best Picture nod at the Oscars.

On its eighth Tuesday, I'm Still Here earned around $40,000 domestically, passing the $5.9 million mark. City of God is still the highest-grossing Brazilian film at the domestic box office, with over $7 million in collections. I'm Still Here has overtaken both City of God and Central Station at the global box office, with a lifetime haul of over $35 million. Brazil's biggest-ever hit remains Elite Squad 2: The Enemy Within. I'm Still Here follows a woman's quest to locate her missing husband during a politically turbulent time in Brazil's history.

Central Station was released in 1998 to critical acclaim, earning a Best Actress nomination at the Oscars for Montenegro. She was also nominated at the Golden Globes, while the movie itself was nominated for Best Foreign Language film at the Oscars, and the Best Film Not in the English Language category at the BAFTAs. It became the first Brazilian movie in history to win the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. Some months ago, Torres poetically earned a Best Actress nod at the Oscars herself, after winning the Golden Globe in the lead actress category. She ultimately lost at the Oscars to Anora star Mikey Madison.

'I'm Still Here' Was the Top-Rated Best Picture Nominee at this Year's Oscars