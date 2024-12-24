Ever since it premiered in film festivals across the world, Brazilian drama I'm Still Here has become a standout. Now, however, the conversations around the movie are intensifying because it has been generating a real Oscar buzz, with a nod for Best Foreign Film at the Critics Choice Awards and lead star Fernanda Torres as a possible contender for the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at the Academy Awards. In a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night, Torres herself talked about the movie and some key moments that earned her nominations.

During the interview, Torres told host Perri Nemiroff that one of the techniques from director Walter Salles (On The Road) that helped make all the characters feel real was that they filmed I'm Still Here chronologically. She singled out a moment in which she felt like she wasn't acting at all: a mirror scene where her character is going through a multitude of emotions but doesn't let it show, and also doesn't say anything. Torres broke it down:

"That was like... you beg that the way you look to yourself... This film is really strange, you see? What is acting in that scene? What can you do besides feeling something? Or understanding deeply an emotion. Because when you look at yourself [in the mirror], what will you do? You can't do anything! And you hope that there is something there. It was one of the scenes when I saw the film in the editing room that I said: 'I felt so much for that woman that was not me anymore.' And that look in the mirror was one of those moments when I didn't do anything, I just had the feeling."

What Is 'I'm Still Here' About?

Image Via Sony

Set in a dark period in Brazil's history — a military dictatorship that lasted two decades — I'm Still Here centers around Eunice (Torres), an activist who has to take care of her kids after her husband goes to prison and disappears after being vocal about the cruel regime that Brazilians were enduring. The cast also features Selton Mello (Bury Your Dead), Maeve Jinkings (Toll), Camila Márdila (Senna), Caio Horowicz (Kissing Game), and Academy Award nominee Fernanda Montenegro (Central Station).

Should Torres get a nomination at the Oscars, she'll be able to make history. 25 years ago, her mother Fernanda Montenegro was nominated in the Best Actress category but lost to Gwyneth Paltrow's performance in Shakespeare in Love. Brazilians believe that Montenegro was robbed, and even Glenn Close (The Deliverance) lamented the Academy's decision, saying it "didn't make sense." In Brazilian's eyes, this will be the chance that the Academy will have to make things right by giving the same award to Montenegro's daughter.

I'm Still Here is playing in theaters now. You can watch Torres' full episode of Collider Ladies Night below.