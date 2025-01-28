Attention from the Academy typically results in healthy box office bumps for nominated films, and one of the biggest beneficiaries of this tradition this week was the Brazilian hit I'm Still Here. The period drama earned three Oscar nominations a few days ago, and witnessed an incredible increase in revenue at the domestic box office. In fact, it delivered the second-best per-theater average of any film currently in release, beating out the likes of Flight Risk and Mufasa: The Lion King. Directed by Walter Salles, I'm Still Here is the biggest Brazilian hit of the post-pandemic era.

The movie earned $229,000 this weekend at the domestic box office, taking its running total to $423,000 after 10 days of release and delivering a 102% increase over last weekend's figures. It spent the first week of its run playing in just five theaters, and expanded into 17 locations this week. The movie delivered a per-theater average of over $22,000 in its first weekend, and in weekend two, it delivered a per-theater average of over $13,000. By comparison, the action-thriller Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg, delivered a PTA of $3,665 in its first weekend of release, while the holdover hit Mufasa recorded a PTA of over $2,500 in its sixth weekend. The Brutalist, which also witnessed a major expansion this past weekend in the wake of 10 Oscar nominations, delivered a PTA of over $2,500 as well.

The Brutalist had been delivering the biggest PTAs for a month before it was overtaken by I'm Still Here, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The movie has earned a total of $15 million at the global box office, against a reported budget of $1.5 million. Salles is perhaps best known for The Motorcycle Diaries; he also directed the Hollywood films Dark Water and On the Road. Based on the real-life story of a political dissident's disappearance in the 1970s, the movie earned excellent reviews. It currently holds a "fresh" 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an even better 99% audience score.

'I'm Still Here' Earned Three Oscar Nominations

In her review, Collider's Emma Kiely described the movie as "an intimate, devastating, and beautiful celebration of the human spirit." I'm Still Here has received widespread acclaim for Fernanda Torres' lead performance. She won a Golden Globe, and earned a surprise nomination at the Oscars. I'm Still Here was also nominated in the Best International Feature category, and became the first Brazilian film to earn a Best Picture nod. You can watch I'm Still Here in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.