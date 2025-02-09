This weekend, the breakout Brazilian hit I'm Still Here expanded into over 700 domestic locations, the widest-ever for a Brazilian film. The period drama had previously been playing in just over 100 domestic locations, but has attracted fresh interest following its surprisingly solid showing at the Oscar nominations. Directed by Walter Salles, I'm Still Here earned three nods in total, including in the Best Picture category. It's the first Brazilian film to achieve this honor. This weekend, it passed new box office milestones both domestically and worldwide, cementing itself as the highest-grossing Brazilian film of the post-pandemic era.

The movie made an estimated $940,000 this weekend, which marks an 80% increase from the previous weekend's numbers and takes its running domestic total past the $2 million mark. It's only the third Brazilian film ever to pass this milestone, after Salles' own Central Station and Fernando Meirelles' City of God. I'm Still Here also delivered an excellent $1,335 per-theater average, one of the best of any film currently in release. Combined with the $18 million that it has made from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global haul now stands at $20 million.

City of God remains the highest-grossing Brazilian film in North America, with a lifetime haul of $7.5 million. Central Station made $6.5 million in its domestic run. Produced on a reported budget of $1.5 million, I'm Still Here tells the devastating true story of a political dissident's forced disappearance in the 1970s. The movie stars Fernanda Torres, who won the Golden Globe before earning a Best Actress nod at the Oscars. I'm Still Here was also nominated in the Best International Feature category at the Oscars, the BAFTAs, and the Critics' Choice Awards.

